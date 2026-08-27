Startup Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings: Is Ja'Marr Chase Or Jaxon Smith-Njigba In The Top Spot?
When playing in a dynasty startup league, the key is roster construction. You want to win now, but also need to build for the future. Some owners focus more on Year 1, and you can get some great players at a massive discount because of age. While others go super young, which drives up the cost of younger players.
There isn't really a wrong way to approach this. It's all about what you value and how you prefer to build. No one can fault you for wanting to win now, but understand it could cost you tomorrow. We attempt to toe that line with our Top 150 Rankings for dynasty startups.
Top 150 Overall Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings
These are the top stars. We are still leaning a bit heavier than most into established stars, but you can still see how youth impacts the board.
1 Ja'Marr Chase, Cin
2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Sea
3 Bijan Robinson, Atl
4 Omarion Hampton, LAC
5 Jahmyr Gibbs, Det
6 Puka Nacua, LAR
7 Jeremiyah Love, Ari
8 Amon-Ra St. Brown, Det
9 Ashton Jeanty, LV
10 De'Von Achane , Mia
11 Drake London, Atl
12 Jonathan Taylor, Ind
13 Justin Jefferson, Min
14 James Cook III, Buf
15 Chase Brown, Cin
16 Tetairoa McMillan, Car
17 CeeDee Lamb, Dal
18 Brock Bowers, LV
19 Trey McBride, Ari
20 Carnell Tate, Ten
21 George Pickens, Dal
22 Josh Allen, Buf
23 Malik Nabers, NYG
24 Kenneth Walker III, KC
25 AJ Brown, NE
26 Nico Collins, Hou
27 DeVonta Smith, Phi
28 Tyler Warren, Ind
29 Rashee Rice, KC
30 Cam Skattebo, NYG
31 Quinshon Judkins, Cle
32 Drake Maye, NE
33 Saquon Barkley, Phi
34 Jadarian Price, Sea
35 Jayden Daniels, Was
36 Derrick Henry, Bal
37 Chris Olave, NO
38 Travis Etienne Jr, NO
39 Christian McCaffrey, SF
40 Lamar Jackson, Bal
41 Breece Hall, NYJ
42 Emeka Egbuka, TB
43 Colston Loveland, Chi
44 Harold Fannin Jr, Cle
45 Zay Flowers, Bal
46 Luther Burden III, Chi
47 Tucker Kraft, GB
48 Jaylen Waddle, Den
49 Kyren Williams, LAR
50 Bhayshul Tuten, Jax
This is where the win-now crowd will start finding some crazy discounts on proven veterans who could be in the back half of their careers.
51 Caleb Williams, Chi
52 D'Andre Swift, Chi
53 TreVeyon Henderson, NE
54 Kyle Monangai, Chi
55 Bucky Irving, TB
56 Rome Odunze, Chi
57 Tee Higgins, Cin
58 Jordyn Tyson, NO
59 Garrett Wilson, NYJ
60 Alec Pierce, Ind
61 Marvin Harrison Jr, Ari
62 Joe Burrow, Cin
63 Jameson Williams, Det
64 Ladd McConkey, LAC
65 Jayden Reed, GB
66 Christian Watson, GB
67 DJ Moore, Buf
68 Javonte Williams, Dal
69 Mike Evans, SF
70 David Montgomery, Hou
71 Parker Washington, Jax
72 Makai Lemon, Phi
73 Jonathon Brooks, Car
74 Jalen Hurts, Phi
75 Kyle Pitts, Atl
76 Trevor Lawrence, Jax
77 Josh Jacobs, GB
78 Dak Prescott, Dal
79 Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Was
80 Dallas Goedert, Phi
81 Tony Pollard, Ten
82 Michael Wilson, Ari
83 Jaxson Dart, NYG
84 Jaylen Warren, Pit
85 Chig Okonkwo, Was
86 Terry McLaurin, Was
87 Jakobi Meyers, Jax
88 Rico Dowdle, Pit
89 JK Dobbins, Den
90 Davante Adams, LAR
91 Chuba Hubbard, Car
92 Rachaad White, Was
93 DK Metcalf, Pit
94 Rhamondre Stevenson, NE
95 Matthew Stafford, LAR
96 Jordan Mason, Min
97 Kenny Gainwell, TB
98 Blake Corum, LAR
99 KC Concepcion , Cle
100 Isaiah Likely, NYG
You'll find a lot of young players in this last group. Full disclosure, we lean more towards winning-now, so you will likely have to reach for some of them if you really want them.
101 Chris Godwin, TB
102 Jordan Addison, Min
103 Stefon Diggs, Was
104 Courtland Sutton, Den
105 Quentin Johnston, LAC
106 Josh Downs, Ind
107 RJ Harvey, Den
108 Jake Ferguson, Dal
109 Brenton Strange, Jax
110 Michael Pittman Jr, Pit
111 Sam LaPorta, Det
112 Patrick Mahomes, KC
113 Bo Nix, Den
114 Brock Purdy, SF
115 Brian Thomas Jr, Jax
116 George Kittle, SF
117 Wan'Dale Robinson, Ten
118 Travis Kelce, KC
119 Tyrone Tracy Jr, NYG
120 Kyler Murray, Min
121 De'Zhaun Stribling, SF
122 Khalil Shakir, Buf
123 Chris Bell, Mia
124 Ja'Kobi Lane, Bal
125 Justin Herbert, LAC
126 Juwan Johnson, NO
127 Tyler Allgeier, Ari
128 Keaton Mitchell, LAC
129 Jonah Coleman, Den
130 Mark Andrews, Bal
131 Jared Goff, Det
132 Tyler Shough, NO
133 Malik Willis, Mia
134 Jalen Nailor, LV
135 Caleb Douglas, Mia
136 Woody Marks, Hou
137 Nicholas Singleton, Ten
138 Jayden Higgins, Hou
139 Rashid Shaheed, Sea
140 Jalen Coker, Car
141 Zach Charbonnet, Sea
142 Hunter Henry, NE
143 Tory Horton, Sea
144 AJ Barner, Sea
145 Kayshon Boutte, NE
146 Romeo Doubs, NE
147 Gunnar Helm, Ten
148 Jalen McMillan, TB
149 Eli Stowers, Phi
150 Matthew Golden, GB
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21