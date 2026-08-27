Startup Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings: Is Ja'Marr Chase Or Jaxon Smith-Njigba In The Top Spot?

When playing in a dynasty startup league, the key is roster construction. You want to win now, but also need to build for the future. Some owners focus more on Year 1, and you can get some great players at a massive discount because of age. While others go super young, which drives up the cost of younger players.

There isn't really a wrong way to approach this. It's all about what you value and how you prefer to build. No one can fault you for wanting to win now, but understand it could cost you tomorrow. We attempt to toe that line with our Top 150 Rankings for dynasty startups.

Top 150 Overall Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings

These are the top stars. We are still leaning a bit heavier than most into established stars, but you can still see how youth impacts the board.

1 Ja'Marr Chase, Cin

2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Sea

3 Bijan Robinson, Atl

4 Omarion Hampton, LAC

5 Jahmyr Gibbs, Det

6 Puka Nacua, LAR

7 Jeremiyah Love, Ari

8 Amon-Ra St. Brown, Det

9 Ashton Jeanty, LV

10 De'Von Achane , Mia

11 Drake London, Atl

12 Jonathan Taylor, Ind

13 Justin Jefferson, Min

14 James Cook III, Buf

15 Chase Brown, Cin

16 Tetairoa McMillan, Car

17 CeeDee Lamb, Dal

18 Brock Bowers, LV

19 Trey McBride, Ari

20 Carnell Tate, Ten

21 George Pickens, Dal

22 Josh Allen, Buf

23 Malik Nabers, NYG

24 Kenneth Walker III, KC

25 AJ Brown, NE

26 Nico Collins, Hou

27 DeVonta Smith, Phi

28 Tyler Warren, Ind

29 Rashee Rice, KC

30 Cam Skattebo, NYG

31 Quinshon Judkins, Cle

32 Drake Maye, NE

33 Saquon Barkley, Phi

34 Jadarian Price, Sea

35 Jayden Daniels, Was

36 Derrick Henry, Bal

37 Chris Olave, NO

38 Travis Etienne Jr, NO

39 Christian McCaffrey, SF

40 Lamar Jackson, Bal

41 Breece Hall, NYJ

42 Emeka Egbuka, TB

43 Colston Loveland, Chi

44 Harold Fannin Jr, Cle

45 Zay Flowers, Bal

46 Luther Burden III, Chi

47 Tucker Kraft, GB

48 Jaylen Waddle, Den

49 Kyren Williams, LAR

50 Bhayshul Tuten, Jax

This is where the win-now crowd will start finding some crazy discounts on proven veterans who could be in the back half of their careers.

51 Caleb Williams, Chi

52 D'Andre Swift, Chi

53 TreVeyon Henderson, NE

54 Kyle Monangai, Chi

55 Bucky Irving, TB

56 Rome Odunze, Chi

57 Tee Higgins, Cin

58 Jordyn Tyson, NO

59 Garrett Wilson, NYJ

60 Alec Pierce, Ind

61 Marvin Harrison Jr, Ari

62 Joe Burrow, Cin

63 Jameson Williams, Det

64 Ladd McConkey, LAC

65 Jayden Reed, GB

66 Christian Watson, GB

67 DJ Moore, Buf

68 Javonte Williams, Dal

69 Mike Evans, SF

70 David Montgomery, Hou

71 Parker Washington, Jax

72 Makai Lemon, Phi

73 Jonathon Brooks, Car

74 Jalen Hurts, Phi

75 Kyle Pitts, Atl

76 Trevor Lawrence, Jax

77 Josh Jacobs, GB

78 Dak Prescott, Dal

79 Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Was

80 Dallas Goedert, Phi

81 Tony Pollard, Ten

82 Michael Wilson, Ari

83 Jaxson Dart, NYG

84 Jaylen Warren, Pit

85 Chig Okonkwo, Was

86 Terry McLaurin, Was

87 Jakobi Meyers, Jax

88 Rico Dowdle, Pit

89 JK Dobbins, Den

90 Davante Adams, LAR

91 Chuba Hubbard, Car

92 Rachaad White, Was

93 DK Metcalf, Pit

94 Rhamondre Stevenson, NE

95 Matthew Stafford, LAR

96 Jordan Mason, Min

97 Kenny Gainwell, TB

98 Blake Corum, LAR

99 KC Concepcion , Cle

100 Isaiah Likely, NYG

You'll find a lot of young players in this last group. Full disclosure, we lean more towards winning-now, so you will likely have to reach for some of them if you really want them.

101 Chris Godwin, TB

102 Jordan Addison, Min

103 Stefon Diggs, Was

104 Courtland Sutton, Den

105 Quentin Johnston, LAC

106 Josh Downs, Ind

107 RJ Harvey, Den

108 Jake Ferguson, Dal

109 Brenton Strange, Jax

110 Michael Pittman Jr, Pit

111 Sam LaPorta, Det

112 Patrick Mahomes, KC

113 Bo Nix, Den

114 Brock Purdy, SF

115 Brian Thomas Jr, Jax

116 George Kittle, SF

117 Wan'Dale Robinson, Ten

118 Travis Kelce, KC

119 Tyrone Tracy Jr, NYG

120 Kyler Murray, Min

121 De'Zhaun Stribling, SF

122 Khalil Shakir, Buf

123 Chris Bell, Mia

124 Ja'Kobi Lane, Bal

125 Justin Herbert, LAC

126 Juwan Johnson, NO

127 Tyler Allgeier, Ari

128 Keaton Mitchell, LAC

129 Jonah Coleman, Den

130 Mark Andrews, Bal

131 Jared Goff, Det

132 Tyler Shough, NO

133 Malik Willis, Mia

134 Jalen Nailor, LV

135 Caleb Douglas, Mia

136 Woody Marks, Hou

137 Nicholas Singleton, Ten

138 Jayden Higgins, Hou

139 Rashid Shaheed, Sea

140 Jalen Coker, Car

141 Zach Charbonnet, Sea

142 Hunter Henry, NE

143 Tory Horton, Sea

144 AJ Barner, Sea

145 Kayshon Boutte, NE

146 Romeo Doubs, NE

147 Gunnar Helm, Ten

148 Jalen McMillan, TB

149 Eli Stowers, Phi

150 Matthew Golden, GB

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