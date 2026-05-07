Aaron Rodgers To Return to the Steelers: What is His Fantasy Football Ceiling?

The Steelers have patiently awaited Aaron Rodgers' decision. Will he return? Is he retired? Well, the Steelers got their news on Thursday with reports clarifying that Rodgers intends to return in 2026. While details are still to be hashed out between the two, it seems evident that Rodgers will be in a Steelers uniform and likely, the team's starter again come this fall.

Fantasy Football Impact

In 2025, Rodgers was not much of a fantasy football starter, ranking 18th among QBs. In 2-QB formats, he was definitely an option, but not so much in standard leagues. Rodgers averaged 207 yards per game, 1.5 touchdowns per game, and 0.4 interceptions per game. Rushing the ball, he was nonexistent.

The hope is that Rodgers can have a better 2026 season. The main reason is that the team adds more at wide receiver, with Michael Pittman Jr. and the draft of Germie Bernard. The uptick in potential should be very promising, especially with Rodgers now playing under his Super Bowl-winning head coach, Mike McCarthy. Rodgers also has a new offensive coordinator in Brian Angelichio that runs a west coast offense, much more favorable to the pass than Arthur Smith's run first offense.

Rodgers still lacks a high ceiling, given his age and limited rushing upside. At his best, Rodgers could creep into the top 10, but he is more likely to remain in the QB15-20 range. As he gets older, his floor drops despite higher optimism in other areas. Rodgers should be drafted as a safe backup quarterback in fantasy football. In 2-QB formats, he is a quality, safe option.

Aaron Rodgers Expects a 2026 Return

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports that Rodgers heads to Pittsburgh to hash out details of his return. Rodgers must pass his physical, which is always a small concern, but one expected to go smoothly. Then, Rodgers will go on to get his 1-year deal completed at a modest price.

It is all but confirmed that Rodgers will start for the team this upcoming season. He agrees to come back under his old head coach, in a familiar scheme, and with no truly threatening backups. Mason Rudolph is a career backup, while Will Howard and Drew Allar are nothing more than 3rd-stringer to hope to become viable backups over their career. Of course, they both hope for more, but not in 2026.

Steelers fans, No. 8 will be at the helm once again, shooting for one last run for a strong playoff run.

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