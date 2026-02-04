Super Bowl LX Anytime Touchdown Prop Bets Ranked from Safest to Long Shot

With the Super Bowl this weekend, there will be a ton of wagers being placed on the big game. One of the most popular bets to make is an Anytime Touchdown Scorer. This is a prop bet on any individual player scoring a rushing, receiving, or return touchdown. These are the top 10 Anytime Touchdown props based on their DraftKings odds.

1. RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

Anytime Touchdown: -195

Walker is the player most likely to score a touchdown in this game. With Zach Charbonnet injured and Seattle being -4.5 favorites in this game, this is exactly where he belongs.

2. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Anytime Touchdown: -110

JSN is the best offensive weapon in this game. That is why he is the second most likely player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl. The only reason he's not the top option is that he doesn't get carries on the goal line.

3. RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Anytime Touchdown: +140

The top Patriots' player on the list is Stevenson, who has separated himself as the clear top running back in New England ahead of star rookie TreVeyon Henderson, who has taken a distant back seat late in the season and into the playoffs.

4. TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Anytime Touchdown: +235

We were interested to see who the top Patriots' pass-catcher would be, and it turns out it's Henry. While he might not get the most volume in the offense, he is a dangerous weapon down by the end zone.

5. TE AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) reacts after catching a seventeen-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Sam Darnold (not pictured) against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Anytime Touchdown: +240

The Seahawks tight end comes in right behind Henry. There is some concern he could lose some snaps and targets with rookie Elijah Arroyo finally returning from injured reserve; however, with the way Barner has been playing, it's hard to imagine they'd give a rookie significant playing time over him.

6. WR Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots

Anytime Touchdown: +260

Diggs is by far the top receiver in New England. We are actually a bit surprised he's not higher on this list with shorter odds. This might be a bet you want to throw a few dollars on.

7. WR Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks

Anytime Touchdown: +260

We feel the exact opposite about Kupp. The name is there, but the talent no longer is. Could he score a touchdown, sure? However, we have little faith in him at this point in his career.

8. QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Anytime Touchdown: +280

Maye is a dangerous weapon down by the goal line. He has a big athletic frame and scored four touchdowns this season. If you are curious where Sam Darnold would be, he'd be 18th on this list at +800.

9. WR Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots

Anytime Touchdown: +330

Boutte comes in ahead of other Pats options like DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins. With shorter odds and little reason to believe he's more likely to score, this is another bet we'd avoid.

10. Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

Anytime Touchdown: +350

This might be our favorite pic k in the top 10. Not only does he have the longest odds here, but he can score in so many different ways from anywhere on the field. Every time he touches the ball, he's a threat to score as a receiver, rusher, or returner.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

