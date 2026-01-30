Rashid Shaheed & 4 More Super Bowl DFS Contrarian Picks & Low-Owned Sleepers

With the season winding down, fantasy owners have one last chance to get their fix of fantasy football on the Super Bowl slate on DraftKings. Most fantasy owners know all the studs; however, if you're going to win on a one-game slate, you're going to have to hit on some key contrarian picks on unexpected players who have big games. These are the top contrarian picks for the Super Bowl slate on DraftKings.

WR Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

DraftKings Price: $6,300

Shaheed is a player that every fantasy owner should have in their lineup on just about every DFS slate. He's a big-play machine with massive upside who can score from anywhere on the field. He plays a role in the passing attack, rushing attack, and the return game. In the NFC Championship Game, we saw him catch a 51-yard pass, and in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, he returned a kick for a touchdown. His upside at such a reasonable price makes him a tremendous option.

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $5,700

Henderson has been relegated to true backup duties in the playoffs and has essentially been forgotten about. He has totaled just 28 yards from scrimmage in three games on 16 touches. However, we can't forget what a dynamic weapon he can be. If you can get him the ball in space, he's as dangerous as they come. That's exactly what we expect the Patriots to do in this game. With his price and ownership both dropping, he's a great contrarian option.

WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $4,200

Williams sees limited volume. In three playoff games, he's caught just one of four targets for seven yards. However, he is the Patriots' most dangerous big-play threat. If you are going to get what you need out of Williams, it will likely have to come on one big play, but that's worth a shot on a slate like this. A 40-plus-yard touchdown could put your lineup over the top on a slate like this.

RB George Holani, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $3,600

Holani returned from injured reserve last week and saw three carries and four targets. It stands to reason that he could see more work after two more weeks of practice with the team. There is also always the chance of an injury to the starting running back, Kenneth Walker III. It's players like this who surprise and have huge impacts on single-game slates like this. It's a risky move, but it could pay massive dividends in the end.

TE Austin Hooper, New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $3,300

No one has a better matchup in this game than the Patriots' tight ends. Hunter Henry is the obvious chalk pick; however, Hooper is an interesting option. He comes at a much lower price and runs plenty of routes. If he can catch a few passes and score a touchdown, he will be an excellent contrarian option on this slate.

