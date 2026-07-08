Tetairoa McMillan & Four Other High-Risk, High-Reward Fantasy Football Picks That Could Win You a Championship

Fantasy football championships are rarely won by drafting safe players only. If fantasy owners are able to identify the right risks at the right cost, a player with league-winning upside is worth the pick. These players could win your league if everything goes right, but they also could disappoint, depending on the situation. Here are five legitimate high-risk-high-reward candidates for the 2026-27 fantasy football season.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

If there were such a thing as the perfect fantasy football player, Christian McCaffrey would be the prototype. According to StatMuse.com, he was the highest-scoring fantasy RB over the past three seasons. No other RB produces a combination of receiving volume and rushing attempts, and when he's healthy, he's guaranteed anywhere from 18 to 24 fantasy points every week.

McCaffrey's Usage Rate

Target Share % 21.3% Red Zone Touches 71 Snap Share % 83% Opportunity Share % 76.7%

The only deterrent to drafting McCaffrey is his extensive injury history. He has missed a total of 37 regular-season games, and due to his extremely high usage, he becomes susceptible to getting injured more often than most players. McCaffrey is entering this season at 30 years old, and that's normally the age when RBs begin declining. There could be some regression in his overall stats if the 49ers' coaching staff decides to use him less in order to preserve him for more important games later in the season.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

After establishing his position as an alpha WR as a rookie for the Panthers, McMillan has seen his fantasy stock rise significantly. He became a security blanket for Bryce Young as he looked for the dynamic WR on important passing downs. McMillan's target share of 23% was tremendous for a rookie, and he also was Young's go-to WR in the red zone. At 6'4", he has a tremendous catch radius, and four of his total seven TD catches came in the red zone, proving that he is Young's first read whenever the Panthers are on that side of the field.

🚨 Tet McMillan Is Elite… But I’m Not Buying The Full Breakout



Tetairoa McMillan is a monster.



That has to be said first.



As a rookie, he posted 70 receptions, 1,014 yards, and 7 TDs on 122 targets. He was drafted No. 8 overall, immediately became Carolina’s WR1, and proved… — Dynasty Citadel (@FF_Citadel) July 6, 2026

The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is expected to see an increase in volume during his second season, but the Panthers were 21st in the league in passing attempts, which could cap McMillan's ceiling. Panthers head coach Dave Canales' offensive scheme is heavily run-dominant which may contribute to regression instead of increased efficiency. If McMillan played in a pass-happy system, he likely would be elevated to WR1 status, but hopefully he can avoid the sophomore slump and capitalize on his stellar rookie year.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

At the conclusion of the regular season, the Jaguars won eight consecutive games. A huge reason for the winning streak was the play of Lawrence and his development in head coach Liam Coen's system. There was an adjustment period for the offensive line as they had trouble protecting their franchise QB earlier in the season. The Jags eventually got their issues ironed out as Lawrence took off after their bye week, as he averaged 26.6 fantasy points per game for the remainder of the season. He also ran for a career-high 9 rushing TDs which helped his fantasy baseline tremendously, providing massive short-yardage equity. In order to avoid regressing, Lawrence will have to focus on consistency throughout the first half of the season.

It's imperative that he get off to a good start, and if he does, there is a strong possibility of him finishing as the top overall QB1 in fantasy football. There is also a good chance of him losing a lot of the red-zone touches he had. Even though it bodes well for his fantasy stats, the Jags don't want to risk their franchise QB getting injured, so expect the RBs to handle most of the goal-line work. The main thing Lawrence has to fix is his completion percentage. Coen's system is designed for the QB to be able to push the ball down the field, but Lawrence struggled to find any consistency with his pass-catchers. While he's playing in a high-volume passing offense, it could reward fantasy owners with elite passing stats, but the risk is taking on his bottom-tier accuracy as a result.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

A TE can become a QB's best friend, especially one who runs like a seasoned WR. Kincaid established himself as a reliable target for Josh Allen, and is a big play waiting to happen. His targets per route run (TPRR) at 27% are considered elite for his position as he also led all NFL TEs with an amazing 2.70 yards per route run (YPRR). Last season, Kincaid attempted to play through injuries as he dealt with hamstring and oblique issues. He also suffered a partially torn PCL, and it was noticeable that his injuries affected his level of play.

Despite receiving a clean bill of health for the upcoming season, Kincaid played fewer than 50% of the offensive plays. The reward could be enormous if new head coach Joe Brady allows Kincaid to become heavily involved. The risk is his production being severely limited by load management. Fantasy owners could use a late round pick on him and monitor the situation to see if he can return some type of value later in the season.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

After a successful rookie season with the Patriots, Henderson will be looking to contribute even more. As the Pats' backup RB, he finished as RB4 among rookies and RB19 in total fantasy points. Henderson became a fantasy darling in the regular season, but didn't perform particularly well in the postseason. Not that those stats count in fantasy football, but owners often use the postseason to gauge and predict how players could be used the following year.

I’m still drafting TreVeyon Henderson in 2026 even with the emergence of Rhamondre Stevenson.



Hendo averaged essentially the same PPG as Breece Hall & Quinshon Judkins last year – despite playing just 43% of the snaps.



He’s an efficient rusher (5.1 YPC) & he should top 50… pic.twitter.com/3GcfHRh8B1 — David J. Gautieri (@GuruFantasyWrld) July 8, 2026

Considering the fact that Henderson had to be replaced by Rhamondre Stevenson due to his inability to pick up the blitz should be a bit concerning. NFL coaches will exploit any weaknesses to give their team an advantage, and Henderson was exposed during the Pats playoff run. The reason this could hurt his fantasy value is it limits his opportunities as he could be relegated to the bench on important downs, which would make him a liability in PPR formats.