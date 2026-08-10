The Must-Have Printable 2026 Half/0.5 PPR Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Luther Burden III Impacts The Rankings

We are now chugging along into the heart of the fantasy football season, and we know that you want to dominate your league. The first and most important step is showing up at your draft fully prepared with the best research and rankings you know you can trust.

We're here to help you smash your competition and win your trophy. That's why we’ve created a printable Half/0.5 PPR cheat sheet loaded with our 2026 NFL rankings. Your ultimate weapon to crush your opponents on draft day. The Link for the cheat sheet is at the bottom of the page.

Quarterbacks

No matter the format, the quarterback rankings remain the same. We see the same familiar stars near the top of our rankings with players like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Drake Maye, and Joe Burrow. However, once you get to the low-end QB1s is where you are going to need these rankings. Our research is going to help you be prepared and make the best possible selections at your fantasy football drafts.

Running Backs

Our running back rankings are going to look a lot different than any others you'll find searching the internet. That's because we put in real work and give real opinions. We aren't just copying and pasting what all these other "experts" are parroting. The most notable difference is the fact that we know better than to invest heavily in Christian McCaffrey after his massive workload last season because we've seen how that plays out in the past.

Wide Receivers

Our wide receiver rankings are top of the line. We make sure you don't play it safe and get all the league-winners that will help you raise a trophy and taunt the rest of your league at the end of the season. The most common comments we get are surprise that Amon-Ra St. Brown is our WR3, the same spot he's finished for three consecutive seasons. We also aren't scared off by stars like Malik Nabers and Rashee Rice.

Tight Ends

This is one of the most talented and deepest crops of fantasy tight ends we have ever seen. The top six options are all elite and maybe the best group we've ever seen. Even after that, we have a ton of high-upside talent. We help you rank these stars and make sure you select the best possible option to give you a distinct advantage during your fantasy football season.



DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR FANTASY SPORTS ON SI HALF/0.5 PPR CHEAT SHEET HERE!!!!

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