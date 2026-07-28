Jaxson Dart's Ceiling Depends on One Thing: A Healthy Malik Nabers

The New York Giants have a wide range of possible outcomes entering the 2026 season. The struggles of the last two years could bleed into the John Harbaugh era, but Big Blue has also become a popular pick to make a surprise playoff appearance.

The availability and performance of receiver Malik Nabers, whom FOX Sports analyst Ben Arthur named as the team's biggest X-factor , will be one of the biggest factors in determining where on that spectrum the Giants land.

Arthur believes that Nabers’ availability and production are integral to quarterback Jaxson Dart’s development, and he’s right.

Dart is primed to build on an impressive rookie season in which he scored 24 touchdowns in just 12 starts. But his development will be capped without his top target on the field.

A Healthy Malik Nabers Is Critical for Giants' Offense

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nabers is still recovering from the ACL injury that ended his 2025 season. He suffered the injury in Week 4, Dart's first start. In that game , Dart targeted Nabers with his first three passes en route to an early touchdown.

The QB-WR connection was strong initially, but the duo was robbed of its opportunity to grow together when Nabers sustained his knee injury.

Nabers was not put on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start training camp. He's still not guaranteed to be available for the start of the regular season, but John Harbaugh is optimistic that the receiver will be back soon.

The former top-ten draft pick is one of the best receivers in the NFL when he's on the field. He finished fifth in the league in receptions as a rookie despite only playing in 15 games. Nabers likely won't repeat his league-high target share of 34.9% from his rookie season when he does return, but he will be Dart's top receiver.

Jaxson Dart's Development Hinges on Nabers

Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) throws a pass during the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dart was successful as a rookie without Nabers on the field, but the lack of a true WR1 showed itself on late downs. The offense's EPA per pass dropped from -0.01 in standard situations to -0.06 on late downs, and completion rate dropped from 61.41% to 56.57%.

Nabers posted a target share of 35.6% against man coverage as a rookie, indicating that he was the Giants' go-to option against the scheme. In a similar role, he'll give Dart an outlet in key situations this season.

New York's offense can be competent without Nabers on the field, but it won't reach its ceiling unless he’s out there.

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