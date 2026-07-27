The Ultimate Fantasy Football Auction Draft Guide for 2026: Is Jahmyr Gibbs & Other Elite Players Worth the Price?
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Destroy your draft boards and throw out your anxiety. Welcome to real fantasy sports where an auction draft is the closest we will ever get to being an NFL general manager. This type of draft is far from the standard drafts. While you're sitting around waiting your turn, hoping that the person drafting in front of you won't take the player you had your eyes on for the last seven or eight selections. Basically, if you're still letting a randomized draft position decide the fate of your season, you're playing on easy mode. Snake drafts are fine for casual players, but if you want to control your own destiny, the auction draft is where the real champions are made.
There are no draft queues, no waiting five minutes between picks, and no watching your target get sniped one spot before you. In the auction room, every single player on the board is yours for the taking if you have the funds and the nerve to go get them. Want three top-five studs on the same roster? You can buy them. Want to build a bulletproof roster that suffocates opponents through depth and value? The budget is all yours to utilize how you see fit, but with that freedom comes zero margin for error as each pick should be calculated and well-thought out. You have the ability to land any player you want. You can outsmart every manager with implemented strategies, but only if you know how to navigate the board when the price tags start flying.
The ADP Market: Create Player Tiers and Ignore the Rankings
With auction drafts, a list of full player rankings goes out the window. Creating player tiers is a great way to utilize your budget to prevent overpaying and also help identify bargains.
Tier 1: Pay up if the player is considered a cornerstone.
Tier 2: Buy only if they come at a slight discount.
Tier 3: Find many league-winning values here.
Tiers 4 and 5: Build depth and upside.
Tier 6: Fill your bench with high-ceiling lottery tickets.
This framework should give managers an easier way to make decisions in a fast-paced auction rather than relying solely on rankings.
Making Player Tiers That Work for You
Player tiers are much easier to navigate than strict rankings because they can help you pivot if the bidding gets too expensive. Here is an example using a standard $200 budget for a typical 12-team PPR standard league.
Tier 1: League Changing Cornerstones ($55-$70)
These are the players you're comfortable building your team around.
Running Backs
Bijan Robinson
Jahmyr Gibbs
Saquon Barkley
Ashton Jeanty
Wide Receivers
Ja'Marr Chase
CeeDee Lamb
Justin Jefferson
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Puka Nacua
Tier 2: Elite WR/RB1 Options ($42-$54)
Nearly as valuable as Tier 1 but typically can come at a discount.
Running Backs
De'Von Achane
Christian McCaffrey
Derrick Henry
James Cook
Wide Receivers
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tee Higgins
Nico Collins
Malik Nabers
Tier 3: High-End Starters ($28-$41)
These players can outperform their price and finish among the elites.
Running Backs
Omarion Hampton
Chase Brown
Josh Jacobs
Kenneth Walker III
Wide Receivers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Garrett Wilson
Ladd McConkey
Drake London
Tight End
Brock Bowers
Tier 4: Reliable Every-Week Starters ($16-$27)
Running Backs
Kaleb Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
Joe Mixon
Alvin Kamara
James Conner
Wide Receivers
Rome Odunze
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
Xavier Worthy
Courtland Sutton
Chris Olave
Quarterbacks
Josh Allen
Lamar Jackson
Jayden Daniels
Tier 5: Upside Breakout Candidates ($8-$15)
Running Backs
TreVeyon Henderson
Cam Skattebo
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RJ Harvey
Wide Receivers
Jaylin Noel
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
Marvin Mims Jr.
Ricky Pearsall
Tight Ends
Trey McBride
Sam LaPorta
Tucker Kraft
Tier 6: Sleepers and Bench Targets ($1-$7)
Running Backs
Ollie Gordon II
Woody Marks
Dylan Sampson
Ray Davis
Kenneth Gainwell
Wide Receivers
Mike Evans
Chris Godwin
Kyle Williams
Cooper Kupp
DK Metcalf
Quarterbacks
C.J. Stroud
Caleb Williams
Bo Nix
Drake Maye
Never pay above your value. If you value Malik Nabers at $61, and the bidding reaches $66, allow another manager to take him and pivot to another WR1. Managers often panic when only one player remains in a tier, but if you're flexible, you can find better value in the next tier. If several Tier 3 players are still available while everyone is still chasing a Tier 2 player, wait and grab the discount. If running backs are consistently overpriced, shift your budget toward elite receivers and scoop up discounted running backs from lower tiers.
One of the most common auction draft mistakes is spending over 70% of your budget on three players. Never go into the draft without player values as it is unnecessary to chase every star player. Make sure not to ignore positional runs. If you notice a position getting thin, it may be time to pivot and make adjustments. Another common mistake is forgetting to track your opponents' budgets. The more they spend at the beginning, the easier it is for you to find true value. Last but not least, never spend too much on a quarterback in a one-quarterback league. While you want to get the best value possible, overspending here could come back and hurt later on in the season.
Another solid strategy to implement is to nominate injured or hyped players you don't want. If elite running backs are overpriced, then build around wide receivers and elite tight ends. Be patient early if your league tends to overspend since bargains often appear once managers exhaust their budgets. Target players with league-winning upside in the mid-price range rather than paying peak prices for every big name.
The biggest edge in auction drafts isn't simply getting the best players, it's finding the best values. Managers who remain disciplined, track budgets, and consistently adapt to the room build deeper rosters than those who chase every superstar. By entering with a clear spending plan while remaining flexible enough to capitalize on bargains, you'll give yourself the best chance to leave the draft with a championship-caliber team.
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Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.