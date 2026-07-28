Isaiah Likely Spotlights 4 Tight End Battles for Fantasy Football Excellence

The storylines will continue to build as the NFL offseason now transitions to its final phase: training camp. Battles will be had, and battles will be won. Specifically at the tight end position, we find 5 key battles underway. The winner shall find fantasy football excellence... or so we hope.

Isaiah Likely vs. Theo Johnson

When the Giants signed Likely, it was for a purpose. That purpose was to make him more of a wide receiver than a true tight end. Johnson is going to play on the line, while Matt Nagy has often lined up Likely in the slot. That will give him tremendous volume, projecting Likely as the Giants' No. 2 pass-catcher behind Malik Nabers.

The battle that some may see as fierce is, in fact, empty. There is no battle at all. Likely plays a different role than his counterpart. Our projections see Likely playing to a 16-20% target share. If Nabers begins the season undressed, expect Likely to have a target share as high as 26-28%. Johnson expects to linger around 8-12%, season-long.

Oronde Gadsden II vs. David Njoku

Zachary Krueger of The Athletic has a unique, yet unsurprising opinion of this Chargers offense. He sees Charlie Kolar as the true TE1, although not in a fantasy football valuation but rather, in schematic role. Kolar may see the most playing time, but doing so inline, blocking.

When it comes to Gadsden II vs Njoku, the top receiving tight end role is up for grabs. Both players will be bigger receiving threats than a blocking tight end. Time will tell who steps up, but Gadsden II does have the preexisting experience with the team. The volatile expectation sees Gadsden II at a 15% target share and Njoku at around 10-12%.

Kenyon Sadiq vs. Mason Taylor

The battle in New York is up for grabs. There is no cited advantage trending towards one player or the other. Taylor comes in with one year of experience, but with a different offensive coordinator than the now-hired Frank Reich. Sadiq was drafted at 16th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he is cited as elite for his athletic receiving ability.

The projection here expects Sadiq to rise ahead; the better overall prospect. Reich's offense will often run a 12- or 13-personnel set so that both players can see notable volume. Sadiq projects a 10% target share at the start of the season, behind Taylor's 12-14%. This can change on a week-to-week basis, and Sadiq is definitely the better fantasy football draft pick with long-term upside.

LA Rams' 5-Man Battle

The Rams have the busiest depth chart we have seen in years. They have five viable tight ends: Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Max Klare, Terrence Ferguson, and Davis Allen. Klare is the rookie of the bunch, but the other four tight ends had fewer than 208 receiving yards a year ago.

There have been no clear reports of who owns this depth chart. It is truly up for grabs. As of now, Higbee is technically listed as the team's TE1. Whoever wants it may go and get it. This must be a battle paid attention to over the coming weeks. The Rams can surely support multiple viable tight ends in fantasy football, given the NFL's No. 2-rated offense.

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