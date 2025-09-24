Week 4 Tight End Rankings & Projections: Dalton Schultz Enters TE1 Discussion
Mark Andrews (6/91/2) and T.J. Hockenson (5/49/1) had rebound games in Week 3, but they could have been on some fantasy benches after scoring low fantasy points over the first two weeks (2.90 and 6.90). They finished second and fifth in tight end scoring. Their success lifted them to 10th (30.00) and 20th (22.60) in fantasy scoring for their position.
Hunter Henry (8/90/2) was the best tight end in Week 3. Jake Ferguson took advantage of the CeeDee Lamb injury to set a career high in catches (13/82) against the Bears. The Cowboys have looked his way 26 times over the past two games, lifting him to first in tight end scoring (45.30) in PPR formats.
Here are the other top 10 tight ends in Week 3:
- Dalton Kincaid (17.60)
- Trey McBride (15.30)
- Brenton Strange (12.10)
- Chigoziem Okonkwo (11.60)
- Juwan Johnson (11.10)
- Dallas Goedert (10.30)
- Jack Stoll (10.10)
Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends In 2025
Here are the top 12 tight ends after three games:
- Jake Ferguson (45.30)
- Juwan Johnson (42.60)
- Hunter Henry (41.50)
- Trey McBride (41.20)
- Tucker Kraft (40.20)
- Dalton Kincaid (40.10)
- Zach Ertz (36.80)
- Brock Bowers (33.90)
- Tyler Warren (33.60)
- Mark Andrews (30.00)
- Travis Kelce (29.40)
- Harold Fannin Jr. (28.90)
Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is dictated by hinting stats from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t look anything close to the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 4 Tight End Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 4 top 12 tight ends projections:
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
The fantasy market expected Bowers to be a significant edge at the tight end position in his second year with the Raiders. He ranks first in our projections this week while looking to post an explosive showing against the Bears. Tight ends have a league-high 24 catches against Chicago with 161 yards and one touchdown on 27 targets.
Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Seattle struggled to defend tight ends over their first three games (8/44/2, 7/58, and 8/72/1), giving the DFS plenty of reasons to roster McBride in Week 4. He has a floor of five catches and 12.10 fantasy points this year.
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
For fantasy teams looking for a streaming tight end this week, Schultz projects as a top 12 tight end. He has rarely been a fantasy factor over his last 22 games (5/61/1, 5/45/1, and 4/63). The Titans have struggled to defend the run (65/399/6 – 6.1 yards per carry), potentially opening up a play-action touchdown for Schultz this week. He comes off a progression game (5/39/0 on six targets).
