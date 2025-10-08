Tucker Kraft Leads Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings & Projections
The tight end position had four players score over 20.00 fantasy points last week in PPR formats. AJ Barner (24.30 fantasy points) had his best opportunity of his career (7/53/2 on seven targets), resulting in him leading tight ends in scoring for the week. Seattle has had him on the field for 80% or more of their snaps in four of his five starts. Before Week 5, there were only three tight end games at this level:
- Tucker Kraft (6/124/1)
- Hunter Henry (8/90/2)
- Jake Ferguson (13/82)
The biggest surprise at tight end this year continues to be Jake Ferguson. He leads the position in fantasy points (86.20), helped by CeeDee Lamb being injured (9/78, 13/82, 7/40/1, and 7/49/2). Only four wide receivers and eight running backs have outscored him this year. Ferguson was the second-best tight end in Week 4 (23.90 fantasy points).
Here are the top 12 tight ends from Week 5:
- AJ Barner (24.30)
- Jake Ferguson (23.90)
- Theo Johnson (21.30)
- Sam LaPorta (20.20)
- Travis Kelce (19.10)
- Darren Waller (18.80)
- David Njoku (18.70)
- Mason Taylor (17.70)
- Jake Tonges (17.10)
- Dalton Kincaid (16.80)
- Tyler Warren (14.40)
- Evan Engram (13.30)
The change to Jaxson Dart at quarterback for the Giants has led to Theo Johnson becoming fantasy relevant over the past two weeks (3/17/1 and 6/33/2). The Giants went into their last game with a dink and dunk game plan, leading to their knights (Chess pieces/tight ends) being more active in their attack.
With Jameson Williams disappearing in the Lions’ offense last week, San LaPorta posted a correction game (5/92/1), highlighted by his yards per catch (18.4).
The Best Fantasy Football Tight Ends In 2025
Here are the top 12 tight ends by scoring average in PPR formats:
- Darren Waller (18.25 – two games)
- Jake Ferguson (17.24)
- Tyler Warren (13.26)
- Tucker Kraft (12.70)
- Trey McBride (12.50)
- Hunter Henry (12.00)
- Travis Kelce (11.66)
- Kyle Pitts (11.63)
- Sam LaPorta (10.78)
- Jake Tonges (10.72)
- Dallas Goedert (10.46)
- Juwan Johnson (10.42)
Week 5 Fantasy Football Bust
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
The change at quarterback for Baltimore suggested more passes last week, but the Ravens can’t move the ball when their defense is on the field for over half of the game. Andrew gets the tight end bust of the week award (two catches for 22 yards) for dropping a late pass, which would have given a win for the over side of his prop line (25 yards).
Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is dictated by hinting stats from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t look anything close to the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 6 top 12 tight ends projections:
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
After two quiet games (3/29 and 5/56 on nine combined targets), Kraft draws a favorable matchup against the Bengals. Cincinnati has allowed the most fantasy points (92.50) in PPR formats while ranking last in catches (34) and targets (49) allowed. Sam LaPorta (5/92/1), T.J. Hockenson (5/49/1), and the Browns’ tight ends (10/100) had the most success.
Week 6 Waiver Wire Tight End
Mason Taylor, New York Jets
Over the past two games (5/65 and 9/67 on 19 targets), Taylor emerged as the number two tight end option for the Jets. He’s been on the field for 82.9% of New York’s snaps this year. Taylor has a below-par matchup this week vs. the Broncos. Tight ends have 20 catches for 213 yards and one touchdown on 36 targets against Denver. The Jets’ rising tight end fits the TE2 category in deeper formats, with the talent to be much better over the second half of the season.