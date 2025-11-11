Week 11 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Dalton Schultz Rises, Cade Otton Falls
The tight end position has always been a rollercoaster, and 2025 is no exception. Brock Bowers, who entered the season as the consensus top pick at his position, has largely underwhelmed outside of his Week 9 three-touchdown explosion. Injuries have also shaken things up—Tucker Kraft’s breakout campaign was cut short by a torn ACL, and George Kittle missed a month with a hamstring issue.
This year’s standout breakout has been Tyler Warren, who has racked up 50 receptions for 617 yards and three touchdowns, vaulting him to TE2 in PPR formats behind only Trey McBride. However, fantasy managers will need to navigate his bye week, as both the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints sit idle. Juwan Johnson owners are also forced to scramble, seeking replacements for a tight end who has somehow delivered top-10 production.
Before we dive into this week’s rankings, let’s take a closer look at the tight end leaderboard after 10 weeks of action.
The Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends In 2025
Let’s take a look at the top 12 tight ends after the first 10 games of the season.
- Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
- Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
- Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
- Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers (*INJURED)
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
- Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
- Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
- Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
- Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
- Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders
- Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
- Theo Johnson, New York Giants
With Week 11 kicking off Thursday night as the New England Patriots take on theNew York Jets, let’s take a look at the best and worst tight ends of the week.
Cade Otton Drops Out of Top 10
Otton is facing a nightmare matchup in Week 11, going up against the Buffalo Bills—the stingiest team in the NFL when it comes to defending tight ends. All season long, Buffalo has allowed a meager 23 receptions for 242 yards and just a single touchdown to the position, making life extremely difficult for any TE trying to make an impact.
Expect Baker Mayfield to lean heavily on his wide receivers and running backs this week, as Otton will likely struggle to carve out space against a disciplined and physical Bills defense. In short, this is a game where fantasy managers may need to look elsewhere for reliable tight end production.
Dallas Goedert Enters the Top 5
Dallas Goedert has quietly emerged as one of the most dependable tight ends in fantasy this season. He’s hit double-digit PPR points in six of eight games played, and despite the Eagles’ offensive struggles in their Week 10 Monday night defensive slog against the Packers, better days are clearly ahead for the veteran. Goedert is averaging a solid 13.7 fantasy points per game and checks in as the TE6 in Week 11, even after missing a contest. He’s racked up 34 receptions on 45 targets for 332 yards and an impressive seven touchdowns.
This week, the Eagles will be pushed to score against the high-powered Detroit Lions, and Goedert could thrive in the process. In his last two matchups against Detroit, he’s eclipsed 60 receiving yards each time. With Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, and DeVonta Smith commanding defensive attention, Goedert is positioned to exploit matchup issues and continue finding the end zone. In what could easily be the highest-scoring game of the week, fantasy managers should feel confident firing him up without hesitation.
Waiver Wire Gem Dalton Schultz Climbs the Week 11 Rankings
Schultz has reestablished himself as a rising force at the tight end position, finding a spot in the top 10 in our Week 11 rankings. It’s easy to forget that Schultz was a Top 12 TE for four straight seasons before a dip in 2024, but the resurgence is real: he’s seen a steady uptick in targets and involvement over the past month.
Last week’s touchdown against Jacksonville was more than just a highlight; it capped off a stretch where he’s been heavily involved in the passing game. Over the last seven weeks, he’s seen six or more targets in six contests and eight or more in three of the past four.
This week, an AFC South showdown against the Tennessee Titans could be just what the doctor ordered. While Tennessee doesn’t surrender huge passing yards, their linebackers are vulnerable to short, high-percentage throws over the middle—exactly the kind of work that extends drives and inflates PPR stats for tight ends like Schultz. Owners can feel confident expecting solid production and plenty of opportunity in Week 11.
Let’s take a look at where the rest of the NFL’s tight ends stack up in our Week 11 rankings.