Dalton Schultz and Zach Ertz Spotlight Week 11 Waiver Wire Tight End Pickups
Week 11 of the NFL season pivots fantasy football owners into the stretch run. With their version of the playoffs approaching, it is time to get on a run. Looking toward the waiver wire could be a make-or-break difference for some.
Tight Ends have proven to be considerably fickle as injuries have seemed to worsen over the past several weeks. There is a clear hierarchy among the Top three pass catchers here. After that, even Kyle Pitts has cracked the Top 10 in projections again. It is a sign.
Roster percentages come from Yahoo and ESPN leagues reflecting a PPR format. Check your league formats.
Dalton Schultz - Houston Texans
Schultz finds himself on the precipice of the Top 10 in terms of projections for tight ends. Most sometime forget that he was a Top 12 option for four straight seasons before a drop in 2024. Comebacks be damned as Schultz has started seeing an uptick in targets and usage over the past month.
It was more than snagging his first touchdown last week against Jacksonville. Schultz has seen 6+ targets for six of the past seven weeks and 8+ in three of the previous four. The last time a quarterback had a 100+ QB rating with Schultz on the field was his career year in Dallas (2021).
An AFC South matchup against Tennessee could be a solid benefit to Schultz and fantasy football owners alike. While the Titans do not allow a ton of passing yards, their linebackers offer opportunities on short routes down the middle. These are the types of plays that extend drives and pads a tight end's statline in PPR leagues.
Zach Ertz - Washington Commanders
Taking a risk on what appears to be a floor option is considerable this time of season (59.6% ESPN ownership). Washington heading down to Miami might not be a good thing yet could be. The Commanders are going to miss the playoffs but Ertz is seeing consistent targets over the last five weeks. One concern is the yardage (16 against Kansas City). Even in that game, Ertz saw six targets.
Whether it is Daniels or Mariota, Ertz is a consistent target with the Washington offense. The real question may be can Miami put two decent weeks together? Miami has shown zero steadiness over the last month. Possibly this is a bad week.
Theo Johnson - New York Giants
Who will be the quarterback for the Giants on Sunday? Jaxson Dart suffered a concussion on Sunday and Russell Wilson is not exactly effective. Brian Daboll was relieved of his job on Monday so there is much flux. Naturally, the tight end is a safety valve. Johnson caught seven passes for 75 yards on eight targets.
Questionable weather might prove to be an issue on Sunday but a little rain should not make that much of an impact. The Giants' offense might be a help.
This has implications for Johnson here. He will keep getting more targets for a shorter ADOT especially if the Giants try to keep Dart from being a danger to himself. At least, that is a trending assertion.
Bluntly, Johnson is 44.6% owned and rising in ESPN leagues and will follow suit on Yahoo and other platforms. This is no glamor pickup either. Three of the past four weeks have seen Johnson get six or more looks his way.