Mark Andrews, Harold Fannin Jr. Climb Week 15 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings 

Tight end continues to be the most volatile position outside of the top three options – Trey McBride, Brock Bowers, and George Kittle. Things change so quickly in the NFL, particularly at the scarcest position in fantasy football. And players who haven’t been relevant in a long time can suddenly become the reason you snuck into the postseason.

Just look at the tight end leaderboard in the fantasy football regular season finale. Harold Fannin Jr. had only topped double digit points in PPR formats once in the past four games before exploding for a season-high 25.4 fantasy points in Week 14, pacing all tight ends. While we didn’t necessarily see that coming, Fannin has at least flirted with TE1 territory all year long. But the next three tight ends on the Week 14 leaderboard were Mike Gesicki, Dawson Knox, and Josh Oliver, before Dallas Goedert rounded out the top five on Monday Night Football.

Gesicki hadn’t found the end zone all season, but with Joe Burrow under center, the veteran tight end delivered his best performance of the year. Even with Dalton Kincaid returning after a month-long absence, Knox emerged as the superior fantasy option at the position—a development we had hoped for during Kincaid’s absence but didn’t necessarily expect upon his return. Meanwhile, Josh Oliver’s impressive stat line was a bit misleading, as both of his receptions came in the end zone, making it more of a fluke performance than a sustainable option.

All this to say, the tight end position is incredibly unpredictable. Trey McBride didn’t even finish within the top 12, despite having almost 65 more points than the TE2 in 2025, Jake Ferguson. Now, things get even murkier as arguably this year’s biggest breakout at the position, Tyler Warren, no longer has Daniel Jones under center. The Colts were so desperate that they signed 44-year-old Phillip Rivers. Once an automatic start in fantasy football, Warren now becomes a very polarizing option.

Injuries have played a pivotal role in the madness. Week 14 also saw the very sad season-ending injury sustained by veteran Zach Ertz. This was one week after his 20-point breakout in primetime against the Denver Broncos. Just another example of the week-to-week volatility.

This season has also seen Tucker Kraft’s breakout cut short by a torn ACL, George Kittle out of action for over a month with a hamstring injury, Sam LaPorta sidelined, and more injuries derailing the position group. Sprinkle in inconsistent volume from several big names, and fantasy managers have been left scrambling week after week.

Fortunately for fantasy managers, bye weeks are no longer on the schedule in Week 15 and beyond. As we gear up for the fantasy football postseason, managers have more options with all 32 teams in action.

Before we break out the full Week 15 tight end rankings, let’s take a look at the current leaderboard through 14 weeks—who’s surging, who’s fading, and who might be the surprise hero that carries your squad into the fantasy playoffs.

The Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends In 2025

Let’s take a look at the top 12 tight ends after the first 14 games of the season.

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles Hunter Henry, New England Patriots Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

With Week 15 kicking off on Thursday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons, let’s take a look at the best and worst tight ends of the week.

Harold Fannin Jr. Surges Into Top 5

Fannin Jr. has some serious momentum on his side after delivering season highs across the board in a Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The rookie hauled in eight catches on 11 targets for 114 yards and a touchdown. He’s now scored a touchdown in two consecutive contests and has developed great chemistry with new starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.

In Week 15, the Browns take on a middle-of-the-road Chicago Bears defense that allows the 14th-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Fannin Jr. tends to see expanded opportunities when fellow tight end, David Njoku, is out of action. Last week, he exited the game with a knee injury and although he returned, Kevin Stefanski has refused to provide an update on the veteran’s status for Week 15.

If Njoku is sidelined or even limited in Week 15, Fannin becomes a must-start option at the ever volatile tight end position. The only tight ends I’m starting over the rookie are Trey McBride, George Kittle, and Brock Bowers.

Trust Mark Andrews Against The Bengals

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Whenever a tight end faces the Bengals, fantasy managers have to take notice—and that includes Mark Andrews. Even coming off a disappointing outing where he caught just one pass for nine yards (after tipping what could have been a game-winning score to DeAndre Hopkins in a crucial AFC North loss to the Steelers), Andrews remains a player to consider. That one-catch game marked the fourth time this season he’s been held to a single reception.

The Bengals allow the most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season (24.1). For context, the second-worst team against tight ends, the Miami Dolphins, yield 16.5 fantasy points per game. That's a drastic difference. Cincinnati has surrendered a league-worst 97 receptions for 1,258 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns to the position group. No other team has allowed more than 90 receptions, 950 receiving yards, or double-digit touchdowns. The Bengals aren’t just bad against tight ends. They are abysmal.

Andrews has been nothing more than mediocre in 2025, averaging 2.9 receptions on 4.1 targets per game. He's scored five touchdowns this season and is seeing a rock-solid 28% red zone target share. Two weeks ago against these same Bengals, Isaiah Likely led the Ravens with five receptions for 95 yards, but it was Andrews who was second in both receptions (four) and receiving yards (47).

In the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, Andrews has an excellent shot at scoring a touchdown and producing a season-high in receptions and yardage. Lamar Jackson will heavily target his tight ends against an extremely vulnerable secondary. Andrews should crack the top 10 in Week 15.

Let’s take a look at where the rest of the tight ends across the NFL stack up in our Week 15 rankings.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

