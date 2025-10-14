Week 7 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings (PPR & Non-PPR)
The tight end position has been decimated by injuries and inconsistent play, making it even more volatile than in years past. We’ve seen some surprising players rise to the top of the fantasy point total list at the position. Nobody expected Jake Ferguson to be the top tight end in the NFL this year, but with CeeDee Lamb sidelined, he’s been dominating the target share in Dallas, right behind George Pickens. However, with Lamb inching closer to a return, Ferguson could take a backseat in the Cowboys’ aerial attack in Week 7 and beyond.
Meanwhile, the consensus TE2 this draft season, Trey McBride, scored his second touchdown of the season and delivered a season-high 21.2 fantasy points in Arizona’s Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. And while Brock Bowers is expected to remain sidelined for yet another week, we could see the return of George Kittle in Week 7.
This week, fantasy football managers will also need to navigate the bye week blues with the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens off. Dalton Kincaid and Mark Andrews owners may need to dig deep on the waiver wire, though there are still some available options who could have big outings. But before we get to this week’s rankings, let’s take a look at the tight end leaderboard after six weeks of action.
The Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends In 2025
Let’s take a look at the top 10 tight ends after the first six games of the season.
- Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
- Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
- Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
- Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
- Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
- Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
- Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers
- Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
With Week 7 kicking off Thursday night as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals, let’s examine the best and worst tight ends of the week.
Trey McBride Leads The Way
As previously mentioned, McBride is coming off a season-high 21.2 PPR points after accumulating eight receptions on 11 targets for 72 yards and one trip to the end zone. He did that with Jacoby Brissett under center, and could very well have another week with Kyler Murray sidelined. Despite Murray’s potential absence, McBride is looking like the top tight end in the NFL this year and although he faces a tough Packers pass rush, Green Bay is currently surrendering the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.
This season, McBride has tallied 37 receptions for 347 yards and two scores in six games. He’s already seeing far more targets in the red zone than last year and although he is dealing with a quarterback downgrade, the game script should be heavily in his favor. The Cardinals will try to run the ball early with Bam Knight and Michael Carter but once they fall behind, they will have to feed their star tight end, especially with Marvin Harrison Jr. looking highly questionable after sustaining a concussion in Week 6.
Dallas Goedert Cracks The Top Five
Goedert has been arguably the most consistent tight end in 2025. Although he missed Week 2 with an injury, the veteran has tallied double digit fantasy points in each of his five starts this season. And after failing to secure a touchdown in Week 1, he’s caught a whopping five over the last four weeks. Goedert had his best showing of the season in Philly’s embarrassing Week 6 primetime loss against the New York Giants in which he finished with nine receptions, 110 yards, and one touchdown en route to 26.0 fantasy points.
In Week 7, Goedert and the Eagles draw a tough matchup against a formidable Minnesota Vikings defense. But despite Minnesota’s elite pass rush, they are allowing the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. With Jalen Hurts struggling to find consistent chemistry with his two star wide receivers – A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith – and Saquon Barkley failing to replace his record-setting 2024 numbers, the Eagles may continue to lean on Goedert. He’s been Hurts’ safety valve over the middle and Philadelphia’s most consistent red-zone threat. Fantasy football managers shouldn’t hesitate to fire him up in Week 7 despite what looks like a tough matchup on paper.
T.J. Hockenson Falls Out Of TE1 Territory
Hockenson hasn’t enjoyed much success to start the 2025 season despite staying healthy. He’s currently the TE24, though he’s played one less game than most due to the Vikings bye week. Still, the veteran has only cracked double-digit fantasy points once this season, back in a Week 3 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. And with J.J. McCarthy less than 100% healthy, Hockenson could be catching passes from Carson Wentz yet again in Week 7.
Minnesota is going to try to control the clock against the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles, meaning Jordan Mason could be very busy. But even when they throw the ball, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison will remain the top two targets in this offense. Given that the Eagles are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season, fantasy managers may want to look for a more reliable tight end in Week 7.
Let’s take a look at where the rest of the NFL’s tight ends stack up in our Week 7 rankings.