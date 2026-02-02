Top 10 Fantasy Football Super Bowl Performances Featuring Jalen Hurts & Cooper Kupp

We are now less than a week away from the Super Bowl , when the top seed in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks, will face off with the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the New England Patriots, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Over the years, we have seen some huge fantasy performances at the Super Bowl. These are the top 10 fantasy performances in Super Bowl history based on fantasy points scored.

10. QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Fantasy Points: 29

Hurts comes in at No. 10 for his performance in the most recent Super Bowl. In their defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs, Hurts threw for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while rushing for 72 yards and an additional touchdown.

9. QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fantasy Points: 29.1

In 2017, Brady led arguably the greatest comeback in NFL history against the Atlanta Falcons. Coming back from 28 - 3 down in the second half, Brady threw for 466 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and tacked on a 15-yard run.

8. RB Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs

Fantasy Points: 29.3

Williams had a magical run on his way to the 2020 Super Bowl and did not disappoint against the San Francisco 49ers. He helped lead the Chiefs to a victory, rushing for 104 yards and a touchdown, and catching four passes for 29 yards and another touchdown.

7. WR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Fantasy Points: 29.9

Kupp capped off a great season with a huge performance in the 2022 Super Bowl in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He caught eight passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for seven yards, and he even threw a pass, but it fell incomplete. On Sunday, he’ll get another shot to make this list.

6. QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Fantasy Points: 30.8

This is our first performance on the list that came in a loss. In 2018, the Eagles upset the Patriots, but Brady had a huge game, throwing for 505 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for six yards.

5. TE Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) attempts to push off Tennessee Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) after a big gain during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Jan. 13, 2018. | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fantasy Points: 32.6

In that same game, Gronk had the only tight end performance to crack this list. He caught nine passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

4. QB Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles

Fantasy Points: 33

Sticking with the 2018 Super Bowl, it's only fitting that the winning quarterback is up here on the list. He had an all-time great performance, throwing for 373 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception, and catching a one-yard touchdown.

3. WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

Fantasy Points: 35.7

Back to last year's Super Bowl, Worthy had a big game, catching all eight of his targets for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

2. QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after the anthem against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Fantasy Points: 41.2

Hurts comes in as the runner-up for the Super Bowl game that he lost in 2023. Not only did he throw for 304 yards and a touchdown, but he also rushed for 70 yards and three more touchdowns.

1. RB James White, New England Patriots

Fantasy Points: 47.9

The greatest fantasy football Super Bowl performance of all time belongs to White in that huge comeback against the Falcons in 2018. White rushed for 29 yards and two touchdowns, and caught 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.

