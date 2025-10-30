Top 10 Players on Undefeated Teams Featuring Jonathan Taylor & Tyler Warren
Yahoo Fantasy Sports released the 10 most commonly found players on 2025’s undefeated fantasy football teams. The Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys lead the way, each with two players on the list. Let’s dive into the ten players on the list and how they’ve dominated fantasy football this season.
1. RB Jonathan Taylor
Taylor has been the fantasy football MVP through eight weeks. His 143 carries, 850 rushing yards, and 12 rushing touchdowns lead all running backs. Through the air, he’s added 25 receptions for 206 yards and 2 scores. It’s no surprise his historic start has put him at the top of this list.
2. QB Patrick Mahomes
The Chiefs' QB is the frontrunner for NFL MVP this season. His 2,099 passing yards rank second in the league, and his 17 passing touchdowns are the most among quarterbacks. Mahomes has also been a rushing threat with 46 carries for 280 yards and 4 touchdowns.
3. RB Christian McCaffrey
McCaffrey has returned to elite form as a dual-threat running back and has provided a great return for fantasy managers who took a chance on him in the first round. He has 490 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground. As a receiver, he’s compiled 56 receptions for 559 yards and 3 touchdowns.
4. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
The Seahawks’ young wide receiver is having a breakout season. His 50 receptions, 819 receiving yards, and 4 touchdowns have led to an average of 22.1 fantasy points per game. Smith-Njigba’s connection with Sam Darnold seems to be growing as the season progresses.
5. RB Bijan Robinson
Robinson came into the season with major expectations, and he hasn’t let fantasy managers down. He’s averaging 21.6 points per game with 549 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground, along with 33 catches for 413 yards and 2 scores through the air.
6. WR George Pickens
Pickens was the main beneficiary of CeeDee Lamb’s absence for the Cowboys. He leads the team with 43 receptions, 685 receiving yards, and 6 touchdowns. His fantasy stock will likely decline as Lamb returns from injury, but the superb start to his campaign lands him on this list.
7. RB James Cook
Cook has been at the center of the Bills’ offense this season. The Bills’ running back has posted 126 carries for 753 yards and 7 touchdowns. He’s solidified himself as a true fantasy RB1 and is delivering for his managers.
8. RB De'Von Achane
Achane has been the lone bright spot on a disappointing Miami Dolphins squad. On the ground, he has 539 yards and 3 touchdowns. Through the air, he’s added 37 receptions for 235 yards and 4 touchdowns.
9. RB Javonte Williams
Williams is the biggest surprise name on this list, coming into the season as the RB36 in ADP. He has taken a step in the right directions since coming to the Cowboys, rushing for 633 yards and 8 touchdowns so far.
10. TE Tyler Warren
The rookie tight end is the only player at his position on this list. Warren has shown impressive consistency in his first NFL season, with 37 catches for 492 yards and 3 touchdowns.