Top 150 Overall Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings: Ja'Marr Chase Is Still The Top Option But Puka Nacua Falls
The key to getting your dynasty rankings right is balancing the fantasy stars who will help you today with the fantasy stars who will help you tomorrow. Every fantasy owner approaches this differently, and your current roster can drastically change how you approach youth versus veterans.
Overall rankings are already kind of silly to me, as all rankings should be broken down by position because how your draft is going and how your roster is constructed changes things, but sometimes we have to give the people what they want. These are our top 150 dynasty rankings for the 2026 season.
Top 150 Overall Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings
1 Ja'Marr Chase, Cin
2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Sea
3 Bijan Robinson, Atl
4 Omarion Hampton, LAC
5 Jahmyr Gibbs, Det
6 Puka Nacua, LAR
7 De'Von Achane , Mia
8 Amon-Ra St. Brown, Det
9 Jonathan Taylor, Ind
10 Justin Jefferson, Min
11 Drake London, Atl
12 Ashton Jeanty, LV
13 Jeremiyah Love, Ari
14 James Cook III, Buf
15 Chase Brown, Cin
16 Tetairoa McMillan, Car
17 CeeDee Lamb, Dal
18 Brock Bowers, LV
19 Trey McBride, Ari
20 Carnell Tate, Ten
21 George Pickens, Dal
22 Josh Allen, Buf
23 Rashee Rice, KC
24 Kenneth Walker III, KC
25 AJ Brown, NE
26 Nico Collins, Hou
27 DeVonta Smith, Phi
28 Tyler Warren, Ind
29 Malik Nabers, NYG
30 Cam Skattebo, NYG
31 Quinshon Judkins, Cle
32 Lamar Jackson, Bal
33 Saquon Barkley, Phi
34 Derrick Henry, Bal
35 Christian McCaffrey, SF
36 Jadarian Price, Sea
37 Chris Olave, NO
38 Travis Etienne Jr, NO
39 Drake Maye, NE
40 Jayden Daniels, Was
41 Breece Hall, NYJ
42 Jaylen Waddle, Den
43 Harold Fannin Jr, Cle
44 Colston Loveland, Chi
45 Emeka Egbuka, TB
46 Zay Flowers, Bal
47 Tucker Kraft, GB
48 Tee Higgins, Cin
49 Kyren Williams, LAR
50 Bhayshul Tuten, Jax
We are past the top 50 stars, but there is still a ton of talent here, including young talent who can help you for years to come. These rounds can make or break not only your season, but your franchise.
51 Joe Burrow, Cin
52 D'Andre Swift, Chi
53 TreVeyon Henderson, NE
54 Kyle Monangai, Chi
55 Bucky Irving, TB
56 Rome Odunze, Chi
57 Luther Burden III, Chi
58 Jordyn Tyson, NO
59 Garrett Wilson, NYJ
60 Alec Pierce, Ind
61 Marvin Harrison Jr, Ari
62 DJ Moore, Buf
63 Jameson Williams, Det
64 Ladd McConkey, LAC
65 Jayden Reed, GB
66 Christian Watson, GB
67 Caleb Williams, Chi
68 Javonte Williams, Dal
69 Mike Evans, SF
70 David Montgomery, Hou
71 Terry McLaurin, Was
72 Davante Adams, LAR
73 DK Metcalf, Pit
74 Jalen Hurts, Phi
75 Kyle Pitts, Atl
76 Trevor Lawrence Jax
77 Josh Jacobs, GB
78 Dak Prescott, Dal
79 Rhamondre Stevenson, NE
80 Dallas Goedert, Phi
81 Tony Pollard, Ten
82 Michael Wilson, Ari
83 Jaxson Dart, NYG
84 Jaylen Warren, Pit
85 Chig Okonkwo, Was
86 Makai Lemon, Phi
87 Jakobi Meyers, Jax
88 Rico Dowdle, Pit
89 JK Dobbins, Den
90 Parker Washington, Jax
91 Chuba Hubbard, Car
92 Rachaad White, Was
93 Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Was
94 Jonathon Brooks, Car
95 Matthew Stafford, LAR
96 Jordan Mason, Min
97 Kenny Gainwell, TB
98 Blake Corum, LAR
99 KC Concepcion , Cle
100 Michael Pittman Jr, Pit
Beyond the top 100 is where you want to grab the veterans who slipped too far that can help you now, and the rookies that other owners were to slow to draft. This group can go a long way in constructing your roster.
101 Chris Godwin, TB
102 Jordan Addison, Min
103 Stefon Diggs, Was
104 Courtland Sutton, Den
105 Quentin Johnston, LAC
106 Josh Downs, Ind
107 RJ Harvey, Den
108 Jake Ferguson, Dal
109 Brenton Strange, Jax
110 Isaiah Likely, NYG
111 Sam LaPorta, Det
112 Patrick Mahomes, KC
113 Bo Nix, Den
114 Brock Purdy, SF
115 Brian Thomas Jr, Jax
116 George Kittle, SF
117 Wan'Dale Robinson, Ten
118 Travis Kelce, KC
119 Tyrone Tracy Jr, NYG
120 Kyler Murray, Min
121 Aaron Jones, Min
122 Khalil Shakir, Buf
123 Jayden Higgins, Hou
124 Chris Bell, Mia
125 Justin Herbert, LAC
126 Juwan Johnson, NO
127 Tyler Allgeier, Ari
128 Keaton Mitchell, LAC
129 Jonah Coleman, Den
130 Mark Andrews, Bal
131 Jared Goff, Det
132 Tyler Shough, NO
133 Malik Willis, Mia
134 Jalen Nailor, LV
135 Malik Washington, Mia
136 Woody Marks, Hou
137 Nicholas Singleton, Ten
138 Deebo Samuel, SF
139 Rashid Shaheed, Sea
140 Jalen Coker, Car
141 Zach Charbonnet, Sea
142 Hunter Henry, NE
143 Tory Horton, Sea
144 AJ Barner, Sea
145 Kayshon Boutte, NE
146 Romeo Doubs, NE
147 Gunnar Helm, Ten
148 Jalen McMillan, TB
149 Eli Stowers, Phi
150 Matthew Golden, GB
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21