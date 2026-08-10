Top 150 Overall Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings: Ja'Marr Chase Is Still The Top Option But Puka Nacua Falls

The key to getting your dynasty rankings right is balancing the fantasy stars who will help you today with the fantasy stars who will help you tomorrow. Every fantasy owner approaches this differently, and your current roster can drastically change how you approach youth versus veterans.

Overall rankings are already kind of silly to me, as all rankings should be broken down by position because how your draft is going and how your roster is constructed changes things, but sometimes we have to give the people what they want. These are our top 150 dynasty rankings for the 2026 season.

Top 150 Overall Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings

1 Ja'Marr Chase, Cin

2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Sea

3 Bijan Robinson, Atl

4 Omarion Hampton, LAC

5 Jahmyr Gibbs, Det

6 Puka Nacua, LAR

7 De'Von Achane , Mia

8 Amon-Ra St. Brown, Det

9 Jonathan Taylor, Ind

10 Justin Jefferson, Min

11 Drake London, Atl

12 Ashton Jeanty, LV

13 Jeremiyah Love, Ari

14 James Cook III, Buf

15 Chase Brown, Cin

16 Tetairoa McMillan, Car

17 CeeDee Lamb, Dal

18 Brock Bowers, LV

19 Trey McBride, Ari

20 Carnell Tate, Ten

21 George Pickens, Dal

22 Josh Allen, Buf

23 Rashee Rice, KC

24 Kenneth Walker III, KC

25 AJ Brown, NE

26 Nico Collins, Hou

27 DeVonta Smith, Phi

28 Tyler Warren, Ind

29 Malik Nabers, NYG

30 Cam Skattebo, NYG

31 Quinshon Judkins, Cle

32 Lamar Jackson, Bal

33 Saquon Barkley, Phi

34 Derrick Henry, Bal

35 Christian McCaffrey, SF

36 Jadarian Price, Sea

37 Chris Olave, NO

38 Travis Etienne Jr, NO

39 Drake Maye, NE

40 Jayden Daniels, Was

41 Breece Hall, NYJ

42 Jaylen Waddle, Den

43 Harold Fannin Jr, Cle

44 Colston Loveland, Chi

45 Emeka Egbuka, TB

46 Zay Flowers, Bal

47 Tucker Kraft, GB

48 Tee Higgins, Cin

49 Kyren Williams, LAR

50 Bhayshul Tuten, Jax

We are past the top 50 stars, but there is still a ton of talent here, including young talent who can help you for years to come. These rounds can make or break not only your season, but your franchise.

51 Joe Burrow, Cin

52 D'Andre Swift, Chi

53 TreVeyon Henderson, NE

54 Kyle Monangai, Chi

55 Bucky Irving, TB

56 Rome Odunze, Chi

57 Luther Burden III, Chi

58 Jordyn Tyson, NO

59 Garrett Wilson, NYJ

60 Alec Pierce, Ind

61 Marvin Harrison Jr, Ari

62 DJ Moore, Buf

63 Jameson Williams, Det

64 Ladd McConkey, LAC

65 Jayden Reed, GB

66 Christian Watson, GB

67 Caleb Williams, Chi

68 Javonte Williams, Dal

69 Mike Evans, SF

70 David Montgomery, Hou

71 Terry McLaurin, Was

72 Davante Adams, LAR

73 DK Metcalf, Pit

74 Jalen Hurts, Phi

75 Kyle Pitts, Atl

76 Trevor Lawrence Jax

77 Josh Jacobs, GB

78 Dak Prescott, Dal

79 Rhamondre Stevenson, NE

80 Dallas Goedert, Phi

81 Tony Pollard, Ten

82 Michael Wilson, Ari

83 Jaxson Dart, NYG

84 Jaylen Warren, Pit

85 Chig Okonkwo, Was

86 Makai Lemon, Phi

87 Jakobi Meyers, Jax

88 Rico Dowdle, Pit

89 JK Dobbins, Den

90 Parker Washington, Jax

91 Chuba Hubbard, Car

92 Rachaad White, Was

93 Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Was

94 Jonathon Brooks, Car

95 Matthew Stafford, LAR

96 Jordan Mason, Min

97 Kenny Gainwell, TB

98 Blake Corum, LAR

99 KC Concepcion , Cle

100 Michael Pittman Jr, Pit

Beyond the top 100 is where you want to grab the veterans who slipped too far that can help you now, and the rookies that other owners were to slow to draft. This group can go a long way in constructing your roster.

101 Chris Godwin, TB

102 Jordan Addison, Min

103 Stefon Diggs, Was

104 Courtland Sutton, Den

105 Quentin Johnston, LAC

106 Josh Downs, Ind

107 RJ Harvey, Den

108 Jake Ferguson, Dal

109 Brenton Strange, Jax

110 Isaiah Likely, NYG

111 Sam LaPorta, Det

112 Patrick Mahomes, KC

113 Bo Nix, Den

114 Brock Purdy, SF

115 Brian Thomas Jr, Jax

116 George Kittle, SF

117 Wan'Dale Robinson, Ten

118 Travis Kelce, KC

119 Tyrone Tracy Jr, NYG

120 Kyler Murray, Min

121 Aaron Jones, Min

122 Khalil Shakir, Buf

123 Jayden Higgins, Hou

124 Chris Bell, Mia

125 Justin Herbert, LAC

126 Juwan Johnson, NO

127 Tyler Allgeier, Ari

128 Keaton Mitchell, LAC

129 Jonah Coleman, Den

130 Mark Andrews, Bal

131 Jared Goff, Det

132 Tyler Shough, NO

133 Malik Willis, Mia

134 Jalen Nailor, LV

135 Malik Washington, Mia

136 Woody Marks, Hou

137 Nicholas Singleton, Ten

138 Deebo Samuel, SF

139 Rashid Shaheed, Sea

140 Jalen Coker, Car

141 Zach Charbonnet, Sea

142 Hunter Henry, NE

143 Tory Horton, Sea

144 AJ Barner, Sea

145 Kayshon Boutte, NE

146 Romeo Doubs, NE

147 Gunnar Helm, Ten

148 Jalen McMillan, TB

149 Eli Stowers, Phi

150 Matthew Golden, GB

More Fantasy Sports On SI News