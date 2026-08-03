Ranking the Top-25 Rookie's Ahead of the 2026 Fantasy Football Season

August has arrived, and with it comes fantasy football draft season. We have plenty of chances to find sleepers and begin our season on the right foot. The best avenue to find sleepers is with rookies. Their drafted teams invest in them and may rise to the tops of their depth charts for a fantasy football breakout. Here is how we rank the top 25 rookies.

1. Jeremiyah Love

Though we have concerns about his workload, which is said to be in a moderate split with Tyler Allgeier, Love is still the 1.1. We project him as the PPR RB24, although with a lower ceiling than Jadarian Price.

2. Jadarian Price

Price may have a monster season, pending the return date for Zach Charbonnet. He does have risk on his hands, as Seattle is dealing with a possible Super Bowl hangover and a new offensive coordinator. Price is an RB2 in fantasy football, no doubt about it.

3. Carnell Tate

Tate was the highest-drafted wide receiver, and he has a good chance to be the Titans',highest-drafted WR1 in volume. We project Tate as the PPR WR39, one spot ahead of Jordyn Tyson.

4. Jordyn Tyson

Tyson can very easily surpass Tate as the top rookie wide receiver in fantasy football. It comes down to Kellen Moore's offense outdoing Brian Daboll's Tennessee offense. I personally view Tyson as the best overall rookie wide receiver, just one more likely to be a WR2 on his team than a WR1.

5. Makai Lemon

Lemon suits himself as the Eagles' WR2, behind Devonta Smith. With AJ Brown gone, the ceiling is quite high. We have concerns about his ceiling playing with a mediocre arm in Jalen Hurts. Lemon is our PPR WR51.

6. Omar Cooper Jr.

Cooper Jr. battles Adonai Mitchell for the Jets' WR2 job. He expects to win the battle and has a ton of hype behind him. Cooper Jr. is our PPR WR57 and should average 35-40 yards per game.

7. KC Concepcion

Both Concepcion and Denzel Boston will have every opportunity to burst onto the scene as the Browns' WR1. Who wants it more? Concepcion was drafted as the better player, so logically he ranks higher.

8. Denzel Boston

Boston is commanding a ton of praise early on in training camp. He may be the team's WR1, as Concepcion and Jerry Jeudy neither have that locked up. Concepcion is our PPR WR64, whereas Boston is WR70.

9. Kaelon Black

With Jordan James on the injury report, Black will have a chance to contest for the 49ers' RB2 job. Either handcuff to Christian McCaffrey may have a high ceiling if McCaffrey were to miss any time.

10. De'Zhaun Stribling

While he ranks No. 10, Stribling's ceiling is very high. Ricky Pearsall is out for the season, and now Stribling has a shot to beat out Christian Kirk as the 49ers' WR2 on volume.

11. Fernando Mendoza

The 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft will likely start on the bench. Kirk Cousins is the front-runner to win the gig in Las Vegas. Nonetheless, Mendoza will probably find the field this season. He lacks the weapons to succeed right away.

12. Kenyon Sadiq

The Jets love their 16th overall pick. He has so much to be unveiled. The Jets also roster the sophomore tight end, Mason Taylor, whom the same coaching staff drafted highly in 2026. The promise seems high regarding the rookie pass-catcher; we find his ceiling limited. Sadiq is our PPR TE33.

13. Mike Washington Jr.

The Raiders expect to be a run-first offense. Washington Jr. expects to be the handcuff to Ashton Jeanty. That is all we need to know.

14. Germie Bernard

The Steelers' rookie will most likely be their WR3. He does not have much fantasy football value at the moment, as DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. both have multi-year contracts with the team.

15. Ty Simpson

He will be the backup to Matthew Stafford. Having Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at your disposal is very nice. The handcuff ownership of Simpson is worthwhile for the NFL-ready play-caller.

16. Kaytron Allen

The Penn State rookie does not expect to have a shot at the RB1 job in Washington, D.C. However, he could rise quickly, especially if Jacory Croskey-Merritt or Rachaad White miss any time. Neither running back is a world-beater.

17. Emmett Johnson

Johnson is listed as the Chiefs' RB3 behind Emari Demercado. Do not be overly fooled. The rookie running back has a higher ceiling than Demercado, and he could be a more viable handcuff as the season goes on.

18. Nicholas Singleton

Much like Allen in Washington, D.C., Singleton is the Titans' RB3, but with a much higher ceiling than his counterparts, Titans' Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. Singleton especially may be a long-term dynasty option.

19. Brenen Thompson

Thompson has a lot to compete for. The Chargers rookie competes with Keandre Lambert-Smith for the WR4 job. He has no viability now, but he could in the longer term with promise earned by Mike McDaniel and company.

20. JaKobi Lane

Lane will be neck-and-neck with Elijah Saratt at Ravens training camp. Either rookie may easily rise to become the Ravens' WR3. Even WR2 is eyed, although Jesse Minter has emphasized that the job belongs to Rashod Bateman (for now...).

21. Elijah Saratt

As stated, Saratt will be neck-and-neck with Lane for the WR3 job. Saratt's college highlights at Indiana are very impressive, having been the WR1 much of the season for Fernando Mendoza.

22. Chris Bell

Bell is still recovering on the PUP list from a torn ACL suffered last season at Louisville. He does have the world in front of him on a Dolphins depth chart that no one fears.

23. Eli Stowers

The Eagles will surely go 12- and 13-personnel12- much of the time. Sean Mannion is the new offensive coordinator, but the philosophy shall remain the same. The team will be run-heavy and feature shorter passing, which benefits both Dallas Goedert and Stowers. He is our PPR TE41, but a great handcuff.

24. Eli Raridon

The Patriots' tight end is impressing at training camp. Josh McDaniels is neither shy about going with 2-tight-end sets, which may feature Raridon with Hunter Henry.

25. Malachi Fields

With an iffy Giants depth chart, Fields could rise quickly. Matt Nagy inherits Darius Slayton, and Calvin Austin III plays in the slot.

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