3 of the Best Landing Spots for Tyreek Hill's Fantasy Football Ceiling

The offseason lingers on for Tyreek Hill, and fans alike wonder where he will play football in 2026. Tyreek Hill, as his days with the Dolphins are over, will Hill return to Kansas City? Where else could he play? They all come with their own specific post-injury fantasy football projections for Hill. These are the top 3 landing spots for the borderline Hall of Famer.

Kansas City Chiefs

Projected Ranking: WR30

The Chiefs are the favorites to land Hill, and he would return to his homeland. Hill would play alongside Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Tyquan Thornton. The logical expectation would be for Hill to play behind Rice, who is the undisputed WR1. Hill will rather compete with Worthy for WR2 duties, in which Worthy has been less than what was hoped for.

With Mahomes being full-on capable of passing for 250+ yards per game, Hill will aim for 50-65 yards per game in a rough estimate. It will all depend on how he looks post-injury. Nonetheless, Hill will be a high-end WR3 in fantasy football with WR2 aspirations. He may be drafted above value as a Chief, as fans reminisce on the past.

Los Angeles Chargers

Projected Ranking: WR40

Hill wants to play in the spotlight, in warm weather, and with a chance to win. That makes the Chargers the second choice to attain Hill. While it is a hard reality for Chiefs fans to face, they will have to face it if it comes to pass. Hill will play alongside Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Tre' Harris. While neither of those 3 players commands the WR1 job, Hill can have a very quality target share, perhaps over 20%.

The Chargers will have a volatile offense in 2026, especially in the passing game. Mike McDaniel has been named the new offensive coordinator, running a unique RPO-style offense. As to who this benefits, it will be more Omarion Hampton than anyone else. The familiarity with McDaniel should at least aid Hill, who knows the playbook better than others. He will be a mid-pack WR3, but with great handcuff ability, should McConkey or Johnston go down.

Buffalo Bills

Projected Ranking: WR40

While Buffalo disputes a desire for warm weather in a big market, they do provide a winning chance. Hill can become the solid WR2 in Buffalo, behind DJ Moore. While it can be argued that Hill should jump Moore in this hypothetical offense, it is probably unlikely, given the age and injury factors. Nonetheless, the big arm of Josh Allen will make Hill a premier boom-or-bust item, with some weeks to WR1 potential, but some others falling flat on an offense that may be run-first again.

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