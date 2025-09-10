Underdog Fantasy Week 2 Battle Royale Rankings & Cheatsheet
In my Week 1 adventure in Underdog Fantasy’s Royale, I invested $35 in five teams with $30 in winnings. My highest finish was 5,568th place (top 10%) out of 55,992 teams. This roster, I doubled stacked the Cardinals’ passing game from the second pick (Bijan Robinson). Here’s a look at this team:
The winning team in Week 1 scored 117.28 fantasy points, leading to $50,000 in winnings. He gains his edge by stacking Daniel Jones (29.48 – 6.07%) and Michael Pittman (17.00 – 1.35%). Brian Robinson (21.40) proved to be the top running back of the week while getting drafted in the top two in most drafts. I mentioned last week in my pre-Battle Royale Plan that I wanted to narrow my tight end plan to four players, with this write-up:
For the tight end position, I would narrow my rotation down to four options (Brock Bowers and Trey McBride are musts for me). I would take one of the top two choices every week over the first two rounds based on their expected ADP and in-season success. The goal is to lock in an edge in scoring at tight end in many weeks while also buying a high floor at the position.
In Week 1, this thought rang true when Brock Bowers (12.80) landed on the top team. His ADP fell in the 2/3 range in the Battle Royale. Here’s a look at the winning roster:
How To Approach Underdog Fantasy's Week 2 Battle Royale
I’m going to review the top 15 to 20 players projected each week and develop a rotation of players based on their matchups. I don’t want to be a chalk player in this contest due to a short roster, which leads to many overlapping lineups.
I plan to feature one or two quarterbacks each week for the entire year, with the hope that one comes in over an 18-game schedule. One of these quarterbacks will certainly rank outside the top six projected QBs.
I would then focus on getting their best wide receiver hookup as much as possible.
Each league's draft position will dictate how you build your team with elite running backs and tight ends.
To help your backend decision-making and highlight players outside the top rankings at each position, I will provide a weekly cheat sheet for Underdogs drafts that will be released on Wednesday and updated later in the week. Here’s a glance at the top projected players at each position in their scoring system:
Underdog Fantasy Week 2 Cheat Sheets
Week 2 Underdog Fantasy Draft Plan
My goal is to enter at least one team each week in Underdog Fantasy Battle Royale to help analyze what it takes to win $50,000. Here’s my first draft in this format for Week 2:
I had the second selection in this league, making it almost impossible to stack Jahmyr Gibbs with Ja’Marr Chase/Joe Burrow or CeeDee Lamb/Dak Prescott. I decided to go with a theme of bounce-back star players, while going against the grain by rostering the WR2s for Cincinnati and Dallas.
By drafting Brian Thomas, I gain a correlated player with a Bengals’ QB/WR stack. My target tight ends were Trey McBride and Mark Andrews (rated as a TE5 this week). Baltimore should get Andrews involved this week, and their tight ends score a ton of touchdowns, giving him explosive potential.
With my final pick, I wanted George Pickens to get a lower percentage roster player while being contrarian to CeeDee Lamb. If he went off the board, I would have landed DK Metcalf with the idea that he scores and plays well against his former team.
This week’s contest (Battle Royale) at Underdog Fantasy has an entry fee of $7, with 48,156 entries. First prize is worth $40,000, followed by $20,000 and $10,000 for second and third.