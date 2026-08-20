Chris Godwin Features 4 of the Safest Veteran Wide Receivers in 2026 Fantasy Football

Fantasy managers often view older players as higher-risk options. While that will be correct in many circumstances, it can become too much of a stapled opinion. Just because a player is an older veteran does not mean they will be unhealthy. It does not mean they will stumble in worse skill, and it does not mean you cannot draft them. Below are wide receiver veterans who are actually very safe picks in 2026.

Terry McLaurin

Last season, McLaurin was plagued by injuries that included his quad and ankle. While it was a major issue, McLaurin has cleared the air, stating, "My body feels great.... I'm clocking 22 miles per hour." If there were any noteworthy concerns in Washington, trust that they would be a trending topic. Since it is not, we trust McLaurin is geared up, a historically healthy player.

I am more than happy to live in the past. McLaurin finished as the WR7 in 2024, the last time that both McLaurin and Jayden Daniels were healthy. He will not be threatened by Stefon Diggs or Antonio Williams. McLaurin is my WR17 in non-PPR and WR18 in PPR formats.

Courtland Sutton

The veteran wideout may fall to the Broncos' WR2 with the addition of Jaylen Waddle. However, that may actually help Sutton reach his ceiling.

Sutton only had a 21% target share in 2025. It is not a knock on his game but rather a telltale sign of what the Broncos like to do on offense. The team spreads the football around, featuring Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin II. Entering 2026, Waddle's immense skill will demand higher-priority defense from opposing units. It should only free up Sutton even more.

My projections show a strong advantage for Sutton in 2025. He actually foresees a target share elevation to 24%, in minority to Waddle's 28.5%. Bryant comes in third place at 12%, with 7% to Franklin and the crumbs to Marvin Mims Jr. Sutton is my WR29 in all formats.

DJ Moore

The Bills are the top-ranked offense in the NFL. Their WR1 is Moore, and it's uncontested. It is hard to imagine a world where a healthy Moore could flop in fantasy football. He is a 4-time 1,000-yard receiver and is now in the best offensive system of his career. Moore projects a 26% yard share, resulting in 62 yards and 0.5 touchdowns per game; the WR18 in non-PPR and WR15 in PPR formats.

Chris Godwin

There is a world where Godwin plays many weeks as the Buccaneers' WR1. Even when not in that role, he should not be all that far behind Emeka Egbuka, who is currently working through turf toe.

It seems like Godwin has been an injury-ridden player, but that thought is misplaced. Over his first 3 NFL seasons, Godwin suffered 7 unique injuries. Since then, he has had two injuries, only one of which was soft-tissue, and that was back in 2022. Draftsharks.com lists Godwin as a "Low" Injury Risk. He is my WR36 in non-PPR and WR34 in PPR formats.

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