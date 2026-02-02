Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs Headline Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Football Mock Draft

With the Super Bowl now just days away, many of us will soon start looking towards next season. It may be way too early, but this is our first two-round mock draft for the 2026 season, based on how we would make the picks. It will be based on a 10-team, single quarterback, PPR format.

1. RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

At the top of our draft is Robinson, without any doubt. Not only is he the best running back in the league, but impressive backup Tyler Allgeier is expected to leave in free agency.

2. RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Gibbs comes in right behind Robinson. This season, we saw the first step in Gibbs taking over a full workload from David Montgomery. His role will only grow next season.

3. WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase slips in as our top wide receiver. It is a brutal decision to make between Chase and Nacua, but we would probably pull the trigger on Chase if we were on the clock today.

4. WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua comes in as the No. 4 pick. He's a toss-up with Chase for us. What happens at quarterback for the Rams could boost Nacua.

5. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

JSN had a huge season, and it's not over yet. Barring anything crazy happening in the Super Bowl, we'd be surprised to see him fall out of the top five after the year he had.

6. RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor faltered down the stretch this season, but we can't forget how great he was early. With Daniel Jones back under center, we expect him to get back on track in a big way in 2026.

7. RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Achane could easily be higher, but there is a lot of uncertainty in Miami heading into 2026. They will have a new head coach, offensive coordinator, and potentially a new quarterback.

8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Currently, we have Lamb at No. 8, but we don't expect he'll stay put for very long. What happens with George Pickens will have a significant impact on Lamb.

9. RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills

We have Cook higher than most, but we like both his floor and upside. There is a lot of uncertainty at the position after him.

10. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

St. Brown is as consistent as they come. We know he's going to be on the field almost every week, and he's going to be consistently excellent.

Round 2

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) runs after the catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

11. TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

We are looking at McBride similarly to how we looked at Travis Kelce just a few years ago. He gives you a massive advantage at the position, and we aren't ready to put any other tight ends in that same conversation yet.

12. WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

As long as the Falcons have a serviceable Week 1 starter, and Michael Penix Jr is expected back fairly early in the season, we are comfortable with London at pick 12 overall.

13. WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants

If it turns out that Nabers is fully healthy by the time we get to training camp, he will shoot up this draft board. However, there have been some concerning health reports that we want to keep an eye on.

14. WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Jefferson is another player that expect to see move significantly. If he gets a viable quarterback, he's right back in that top-five conversation. Nevertheless, if they are going into another season with JJ McCarthy, Jefferson might not even be a second-round pick at all.

15. RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

We expect a big jump from Hampton in his second year as an NFL running back. He should be healthy, in a better rushing system, with a much healthier offensive line. The sky is the limit for Hampton.

16. RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

This is going to be the polarizing pick. If we're being honest, we aren't sure we'd even pull the trigger on CMC this high. The age and usage rate for an already injury-prone running back is terrifying, regardless of the upside. Nonetheless, we understand some people will draft him as a top-five pick, and others will be fading him even further.

17. WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Collins comes in at pick No. 7 in the second round. He's always going to be a strong option in a defined role with a quarterback with whom he has proven chemistry.

18. WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Rice would be higher if he had a healthy quarterback and could stay out of trouble. We aren't so worried about Patrick Mahomes, but confidently rolling with Rice in February is a dangerous game to play.

19. WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Pickens will likely move and likely move up as we get closer to the season. As of now, we just don't know where he's going to be, and that is too much uncertainty to take him much higher at the moment.

20. WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Olave sneaks into our last spot just barely edging out a few intriguing young players and proven star veterans at less coveted positions. He proved what he can do with a young quarterback on the rise; however, there are injury concerns, and we aren't fully bought into the Saints' passing attack just yet.

