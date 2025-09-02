Kyler Murray Tops Our Week 1 Fantasy Football Quarterback Projections And Rankings

Fantasy Sports

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Aug. 23, 2025.
The NFL is about to get real this week, where our “name” investments in drafts start to show their fantasy value on the field. The head-shaking moment for game managers is setting their lineup in Week 1. It immediately highlights your lineup decisions and lowers your post-draft giddiness about your stud roster. The best fantasy teams have the fewest number of weekly draft decisions, supported by upside depth on the bench.

Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is dictated by hinting stats from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.

My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t look anything close to the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings. Those positional rankings will be released tomorrow. In the meantime, let's highlight a few intriguing plays heading into Week 1.

Week 1 QB Projections
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

A matchup with the expected NFL doormats in 2025 gives Murray the top quarterback ranking in Week 1. His value as a runner sets a reasonable floor, and the Cardinals have two dynamic receiving options (Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr.). New Orleans’ defense struggled against the run last year, while allowing the sixth-most passing yards (4,295). Murray’s ceiling this week requires the Saints’ offense to put up some fight on the scoreboard.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

On the opening weekend of the NFL, Williams edges out J.J. McCarthy in the quarterback rankings while both players sit in the top 10. Las Vegas expects a lower-scoring game (over/under of 43.5), suggesting five combined touchdowns and three field goals. I don’t respect the Bears’ defense, forcing Chicago to air the ball out to win the game.

