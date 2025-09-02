Fantasy Football: Dak Prescott, J.J. McCarthy & 3 More Quarterbacks to Sit in Week 1
The first week of the fantasy football season always brings excitement, but it also comes with tough lineup decisions.
Not every quarterback drafted as a starter is worth trusting right away, and the wrong matchup can sink a fantasy team before it even finds its footing. Quarterbacks with shaky offensive lines, limited supporting casts or challenging matchups are especially vulnerable in Week 1.
This week, several signal-callers face uphill battles that make them risky fantasy plays. Whether it’s due to game script, defensive pressure or inconsistency under center, these quarterbacks are better left on the bench as the season kicks off.
Cam Ward vs. Denver Broncos
I advise against starting a quarterback in his first career NFL regular-season game, especially against arguably the best defense in the league. The Broncos allowed the eighth-fewest points to opposing QBs last season. Tennessee also lacks talent up front on offense and within its pass-catching room. The matchup isn’t a good one on paper, and Ward is destined for early struggles.
J.J. McCarthy vs. Chicago Bears
The Bears may not be recognized as one of the league’s premier defenses in 2025, but they’re certainly no slouch. They are particularly strong in the secondary, where they excel against opposing wide receivers and quarterbacks. The Bears gave up the fewest fantasy points per game to QBs out of all 32 teams in 2024. McCarthy draws a stingy defense in his first career NFL start. Therefore, I’d stay away at all costs.
Dak Prescott vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The 2025 regular season opens with the Cowboys playing on the road against the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles. It will be Prescott’s first start since Nov. 3, 2024, when he went down with a season-ending injury. He draws the fourth-best fantasy defense against signal callers in his first game back. I would avoid Prescott as he looks to shake off some rust, especially against a defense that’s stacked on all three levels.
C.J. Stroud vs. Los Angeles Rams
The Rams were actually quite friendly to opposing quarterbacks in terms of allowing them fantasy points. But the strength of their defense lies in their defensive front. The Texans’ weakness on offense is their offensive line, which is evident in their surrendering the fourth-most sacks in 2024. Houston may also struggle to run the ball to slow the pass rush. The matchup is decent on paper, but Stroud will likely be battling to stay upright for most of the contest.
Justin Fields vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
A classic revenge game for Fields and Aaron Rodgers, but this one likely ends in Rodgers’ favor. The Steelers allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2024 and were tied for first in takeaways. Fields has a solid floor as a rushing threat, but with limited pass-catcher talent, he will likely struggle to move the ball through the air. I’d wait to fire up Fields as a starting fantasy QB once he and the Jets have more favorable matchups.