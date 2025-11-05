Two Rookies Crack the Top 12 Week 10 Plus Updated Projections and Rankings for All Running Backs
The top tier running backs have tripped up multiple times over the past two weeks, helping the chasing fantasy teams to make up some fantasy points. Heading into Week 10, only three backs are averaging over 20.00 fantasy points per game.
- Christian McCaffrey (25.69)
· Jonathan Taylor (24.92)
· Bijan Robinson (21.23)
Christian McCaffrey dominated the New York Giants (173 combined yards with two touchdowns and five catches). He outscored Jonathan Taylor by 26.60 fantasy points in PPR formats while holding a more significant edge over Jahmyr Gibbs (5.80 fantasy points).
Only three other running backs scored over 20.00 fantasy points in Week 9.
· Rico Dowdle (28.10)
· Kyle Monangai (22.80)
· Josh Jacobs (20.00)
Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.- Shawn Childs
My projections will be ranked, and they won’t resemble the weekly consensus in any way. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Here’s a look at our opening Week 10 top 12 running back projections:
This week, the top two running backs square off in a matchup in Germany. Over the past two weeks, a back who struggled the previous week came through with an impact game.
Jonathan Taylor has the better matchup, highlighted by the Falcons’ struggling more against running backs over the past three weeks.
- 49ers’ running backs (237 combined yards with two touchdowns and seven catches)
· Miami running backs (185 combined yards with two touchdowns and eight catches)
· New England running backs (131 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches)
Indianapolis Colts has yet to allow over 100 rushing yards to a running back. Tyjae Spears has had the best fantasy day (82 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches on 12 touches).
Running Back Streamer Week 10
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
In today’s fast moving social media world, the reporting of a players injury recovery is atrocious in baseball and football. Benson has been out of action since Week 4 due to a meniscus surgery in his left knee. The original timetable for his recovery has been four to six weeks, giving him a chance to return this week. Unfortunately, the reporting world on most websites and X rehash the same worn out information. Benson even has an account on X where he seems to be on double, secret probation on posting any update on his progress or status.
Over the last day or so, Benson changed his image while adding a new headline (Lord, keep me different), along with having his own website for shirt sales.
The bottom line with Benson is that he is getting closer to at least practicing, and he has the talent to be a running back difference-maker if healthy. The fantasy market continues to scour the news crumbs while not one person, scout, or front office personnel has posted a hint that he’s crawling, walking, or running as far as I can see. The Benson supporters believe in his talent and know he will make a special player when at 100%.
This week in shallow leagues with short rosters, I would get in front of his injury outdates and add Benson as a buy-and-hold. I may even take some short-term insurance with Emari Demercado if I need to cover a bye week running back in Week 10.
Running Back Bust of the Week in Week 9
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
The Steelers held Taylor to only 45 rushing yards on 14 carries while catching two passes for 12 yards. Poor quarterback play lowered his scoring chances, forcing the Colts to pass more late in the game.
Runner Up: Jahmyr Gibbs turned his second bust game of the year against a division opponent. He gained only 28 combined yards with three catches on 12 touches. The Lions had him on the field for 66% of their snaps.