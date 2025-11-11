Fantasy Sports

Week 10 Target Report: Trey McBride Continues to Dominate in TE Targets

In Week 10, Trey McBride led all tight ends in targets. We break down his performance, along with other top target leaders across the league.

Ryan Shea

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) celebrates after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) celebrates after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
As we approach Week 11 of fantasy football, it’s helpful to take a look back at the NFL’s top target leaders among tight ends and wide receivers. Tracking these trends can provide key insights into which players are likely to keep producing down the stretch.

In Week 10, Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride led all tight ends in targets. Before we break down his performance and review other top target leaders across the league, you can check out the Week 9 leaders here. Let’s dive into this week’s edition.

Trey McBride led all tight ends in week 10 with 13 targets

Trey McBride led all tight ends in Week 10 with 13 targets, tying his season high, which he also reached in Week 7. He converted 9 of those 13 targets into 127 yards and a touchdown. McBride is now averaging 17.5 fantasy points per game, the highest among tight ends this season.

These TEs round out the top 5 target leaders in week 10:

Cade Otton 12

Dalton Schultz 11

Tyler Warren 10

George Kittle 9

Nico Collins led all wide receivers in week 10 with 15 targets

Nico Collins followed his 11-target performance in Week 9 with 15 targets in Week 10. This marks his third consecutive week with double-digit targets, after recording 10 in Week 7 (he missed Week 8 due to injury). Collins is now averaging 9 targets per game, ranking 9th among NFL wide receivers.

9 other WRs saw 10+ targets in week 10:

Nico Collins 15

Emeka Egbuka 13

Justin Jefferson 12

Jerry Jeudy 12

Marvin Harrison jr. 12

Jordan Addison 11

Wan’Dale Robinson 11

Mack Hollins 10

Rome Odunze 10

Quentin Johnston 10

Trey McBride leads all tight ends in season-long targets after another strong performance

Trey McBride leads all tight ends with 88 total targets, averaging 9.8 per game, the highest among his position. The next closest is Jake Ferguson, who averages 7.3 targets per game.

Rounding Out The Top 5 TE Target Leaders:

Tyler Warren 67

Jake Ferguson 66

Juwan Johnson 60

Kyle Pitts Sr. 59

Dalton Shultz 59

Ja’Marr Chase remains the NFL’s overall target leader despite being on a bye in week 10

Ja’Marr Chase leads all wide receivers with 107 total targets, despite missing Week 10 for a bye. He’s averaging 11.9 targets per game, the highest in the league, with Drake London next at 10.6 per game.

The rest of the top 5 target leaders:

Chris Olave 95

Drake London 85

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 85

Justin Jefferson 84

