Week 10 Target Report: Trey McBride Continues to Dominate in TE Targets
As we approach Week 11 of fantasy football, it’s helpful to take a look back at the NFL’s top target leaders among tight ends and wide receivers. Tracking these trends can provide key insights into which players are likely to keep producing down the stretch.
In Week 10, Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride led all tight ends in targets. Before we break down his performance and review other top target leaders across the league, you can check out the Week 9 leaders here. Let’s dive into this week’s edition.
Trey McBride led all tight ends in Week 10 with 13 targets, tying his season high, which he also reached in Week 7. He converted 9 of those 13 targets into 127 yards and a touchdown. McBride is now averaging 17.5 fantasy points per game, the highest among tight ends this season.
These TEs round out the top 5 target leaders in week 10:
Cade Otton 12
Dalton Schultz 11
Tyler Warren 10
George Kittle 9
Nico Collins led all wide receivers in week 10 with 15 targets
Nico Collins followed his 11-target performance in Week 9 with 15 targets in Week 10. This marks his third consecutive week with double-digit targets, after recording 10 in Week 7 (he missed Week 8 due to injury). Collins is now averaging 9 targets per game, ranking 9th among NFL wide receivers.
9 other WRs saw 10+ targets in week 10:
Nico Collins 15
Emeka Egbuka 13
Justin Jefferson 12
Jerry Jeudy 12
Marvin Harrison jr. 12
Jordan Addison 11
Wan’Dale Robinson 11
Mack Hollins 10
Rome Odunze 10
Quentin Johnston 10
Trey McBride leads all tight ends in season-long targets after another strong performance
Trey McBride leads all tight ends with 88 total targets, averaging 9.8 per game, the highest among his position. The next closest is Jake Ferguson, who averages 7.3 targets per game.
Rounding Out The Top 5 TE Target Leaders:
Tyler Warren 67
Jake Ferguson 66
Juwan Johnson 60
Kyle Pitts Sr. 59
Dalton Shultz 59
Ja’Marr Chase remains the NFL’s overall target leader despite being on a bye in week 10
Ja’Marr Chase leads all wide receivers with 107 total targets, despite missing Week 10 for a bye. He’s averaging 11.9 targets per game, the highest in the league, with Drake London next at 10.6 per game.
The rest of the top 5 target leaders:
Chris Olave 95
Drake London 85
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 85
Justin Jefferson 84