Week 9 Target Report: Brock Bowers Dominates TE Targets
As we head into Week 10 of fantasy football, it’s important to look back and highlight the NFL’s top target leaders at the tight end and wide receiver positions. Reviewing these trends gives us valuable insight into which players may continue to perform well down the stretch.
This week, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers led the way at his position. Before we break down his performance and the other top target leaders across the league, you can check out the Week 8 leaders right here. Now, let’s dive into this week’s edition.
Brock Bowers led all tight ends in Week 9 with 13 targets
Brock Bowers paced Week 9 tight end targets with 13, marking his highest volume so far this season in the five games he’s played. In a performance for the ages, Bowers went “beast mode,” scoring 43.3 fantasy points by catching 12 of his 13 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns. He now averages 17.36 fantasy points per game, the highest among all tight ends this season.
These TEs round out the top 5 target leaders in week 9:
Trey McBride 9
Sam LaPorta 8
Dalton Schultz 8
Jake Ferguson 7
Tyler Warren 7
Michael Mayer 7
Kyle Pitts Sr. 7
Colston Loveland 7
Drake London led all wide receivers in Week 9 with 14 targets
After missing Week 8 due to injury, Drake London led all wide receivers in Week 9 with 14 targets. This marks his fourth consecutive game with at least 10 targets and his fifth such game this season. In Week 9, he exploded for 38.8 fantasy points, catching 9 of his 14 targets for 3 total touchdowns. London now ranks fourth among NFL wide receivers in season-long targets with 77, averaging 11 targets per game.
9 other WRs saw 10+ targets in week 9:
Alec Pierce 13
Amon-Ra St. Brown 12
CeeDee Lamb 12
Michael Pittman Jr. 12
Wan'Dale Robinson 11
Nico Collins 11
Marvin Harrison Jr. 10
Romeo Doubs 10
Troy Franklin 10
Trey McBride leads all tight ends in season-long targets after another strong performance.
Trey McBride leads all NFL tight ends with 75 targets this season. He’s coming off another solid week, catching 5 of 9 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown, totaling 16.5 fantasy points.
Rounding Out The Top 5 TE Target Leaders:
Jake Ferguson 66
Tyler Warren 57
Juwan Johnson 56
Kyle Pitts Sr. 54
Ja’Marr Chase remains the NFL’s overall target leader by a wide margin after another strong performance.
Ja’Marr Chase continues to dominate the NFL target leaderboard with 107 targets. This week, he added 8 more targets, catching 6 for 111 yards and totaling 17.1 fantasy points. Chase remains the top wide receiver in fantasy this season, averaging 20.9 points per game.
The rest of the top 5 target leaders:
Chris Olave 87
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 79
Drake London 77
Keenan Allen 75
Ladd McConkey 75