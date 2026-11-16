Week 11 College Fantasy Football Winners & Losers: Dylan Raiola Explodes as USC's Offense Crashes

With the college fantasy football regular season winding down and playoff brackets taking shape, Week 11 delivered a volatile mix of season-defining explosions and lineup-wrecking duds. Separating legitimate late-season league winners from one-week mirages is critical as managers lock in their rosters for Week 12.

Week 11 Fantasy Winners

Dylan Raiola, Oregon Ducks, QB

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) throw a pass during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking over the Ducks' offense following a season-ending injury to Dante Moore, Raiola delivered a statement performance in Oregon's 31-7 dismantling of Michigan. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns, including deep strikes of 59 and 49 yards. With Dan Lanning's offense clicking at full speed and Raiola firmly entrenched as the starter, he immediately vaults into high-end QB1 territory for Week 12.

Nate Frazier, Georgia Bulldogs, RB

Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) runs for a gain during the second quarter against Missouri at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frazier turned 14 carries into 72 yards and three short rushing touchdowns during No. 1 Georgia's 48-21 victory over Missouri. Frazier's stronghold on red-zone carries in an explosive Bulldogs offense gives him a safe weekly floor with massive touchdown upside.

Jonaz Walton, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, RB

Nov 14, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jonaz Walton (20) breaks a tackle by Boston College Eagles defensive back Charlie Comella (32) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notre Dame's freshman standout gashed Boston College for 141 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 15 attempts (an eye-popping 9.4 yards per carry) as Notre Dame cruised to a 41-7 win. Sharing the backfield with Nolan James Jr. (14 carries, 73 yards, 1 TD), Walton's blend of power and breakaway speed makes him a rising RB2/Flex weapon down the stretch.

Grant Wilson, Indiana Hoosiers, QB

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson (2) walks off the field after their game against the Southern California Trojans at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Handed the starting reins over Josh Hoover, the seventh-year senior threw for a career high 305 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Indiana's 27-13 upset of USC. His willingness to push the ball downfield unlocked the Hoosiers' passing attack, putting him squarely on the streaming radar for quarterback-needy managers.

Darian Mensah, Miami Hurricanes, QB

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs with the football against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Facing his former squad, the Hurricanes quarterback racked up 382 passing yards and a touchdown to lead his team past Duke, 36-25. Though his red-zone touchdown conversion lagged behind his yardage total, Mensah's massive passing volume keeps him firmly in play as a high-floor fantasy starter.

Week 11 Fantasy Losers

Michigan's Quarterback Carousel: Tommy Carr & Bryce Underwood

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) hugs quarterback Tommy Carr (14) after a play against Indiana during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan's passing game imploded in Eugene. Carr went just 1-of-5 for eight yards before being benched in the first quarter for Underwood, who managed only 2-for-8 passing for 26 yards across multiple relief stints. With coach Kyle Whittingham noncommittal on a Week 12 starter, both quarterbacks are unstartable until clarity emerges.

USC Offensive Playmakers

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Micah Banuelos (59), quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and USC Trojans defensive end Jadyn Ramos (95) celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Held to just 13 points in Bloomington's USC's normally reliable skill position players hit a wall against Indiana's suffocating defense. Fantasy managers must carefully inspect target shares and red-zone usage before blindly locking Trojans receivers into Week 12 lineups.

SMU Offensive Playmakers

Sep 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs tight end Tripp Riordan (84) and offensive lineman Dramodd Odoms (75) and tight end Zack Turner (9) and wide receiver Aljour Miles II (15) and quarterback Ty Hawkins (1) celebrate a touchdown by Turner against the UC Davis Aggies during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SMU suffered a disastrous 49-7 home blowout against Wake Forest, committing three turnovers and managing only 275 total yards. Quarterback Kevin Jennings threw for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while leading rusher Kendrick Raphael was bottled up for 54 yards on 15 carries. Managers should treat SMU's skill players cautiously until the offense proves it can rebound.

Kentucky Offensive Playmakers

Nov 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Jager Burton (62) celebrates after a drive by running back Seth McGowan (3) during the third quarter against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky's 21-14 loss to Florida exposed severe offensive stagnation, as the Wildcats generated only 242 total yards. Quarterback Kenny Minchey managed 181 passing yards (1 TD) and just one rushing yard, while the backfield committee failed to produce. Outside of tight end Willie Rodriguez (5 catches, 62 yards) and receiver DJ Miller (4 catches, 80 yards), Kentucky assets carry major risk.

Biggest Week 11 Fantasy Storylines

Can Dylan Raiola Sustain Top-10 QB Production?

With Dante Moore sidelined for the year and Oregon's offensive line dominating, Raiola has both the talent and system to carry fantasy teams through the playoffs.

Is Nate Frazier's Touchdown Surge Sustainable?

Georgia spreads the ball around between the 20s, but Frazier's short-yardage role near the goal line gives him legitimate weekly multi-TD potential.

Has Jonaz Walton Seized Control In South Bend?

While Nolan James Jr. remains involved, Walton's explosive efficiency demands double-digit touches every week.

Is There Any Fantasy Value Left In Michigan's Passing Attack?

Between musucal chairs under center and a run-heavy identity, Wolverines pass catchers are nearly impossible to trust in Week 12.

Week 12 Fantasy Outlook

As the fantasy playoffs draw near, managers should prioritize players with locked-in snap shares, red-zone involvement, and high-volume passing environments, like Raiola and Mensah, while benching players caught in unsettled depth charts or sputtering offenses like Michigan and Kentucky.