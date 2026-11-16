Week 11 College Fantasy Football Winners & Losers: Dylan Raiola Explodes as USC's Offense Crashes
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With the college fantasy football regular season winding down and playoff brackets taking shape, Week 11 delivered a volatile mix of season-defining explosions and lineup-wrecking duds. Separating legitimate late-season league winners from one-week mirages is critical as managers lock in their rosters for Week 12.
Week 11 Fantasy Winners
Dylan Raiola, Oregon Ducks, QB
Taking over the Ducks' offense following a season-ending injury to Dante Moore, Raiola delivered a statement performance in Oregon's 31-7 dismantling of Michigan. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns, including deep strikes of 59 and 49 yards. With Dan Lanning's offense clicking at full speed and Raiola firmly entrenched as the starter, he immediately vaults into high-end QB1 territory for Week 12.
Nate Frazier, Georgia Bulldogs, RB
Frazier turned 14 carries into 72 yards and three short rushing touchdowns during No. 1 Georgia's 48-21 victory over Missouri. Frazier's stronghold on red-zone carries in an explosive Bulldogs offense gives him a safe weekly floor with massive touchdown upside.
Jonaz Walton, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, RB
Notre Dame's freshman standout gashed Boston College for 141 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 15 attempts (an eye-popping 9.4 yards per carry) as Notre Dame cruised to a 41-7 win. Sharing the backfield with Nolan James Jr. (14 carries, 73 yards, 1 TD), Walton's blend of power and breakaway speed makes him a rising RB2/Flex weapon down the stretch.
Grant Wilson, Indiana Hoosiers, QB
Handed the starting reins over Josh Hoover, the seventh-year senior threw for a career high 305 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Indiana's 27-13 upset of USC. His willingness to push the ball downfield unlocked the Hoosiers' passing attack, putting him squarely on the streaming radar for quarterback-needy managers.
Darian Mensah, Miami Hurricanes, QB
Facing his former squad, the Hurricanes quarterback racked up 382 passing yards and a touchdown to lead his team past Duke, 36-25. Though his red-zone touchdown conversion lagged behind his yardage total, Mensah's massive passing volume keeps him firmly in play as a high-floor fantasy starter.
Week 11 Fantasy Losers
Michigan's Quarterback Carousel: Tommy Carr & Bryce Underwood
Michigan's passing game imploded in Eugene. Carr went just 1-of-5 for eight yards before being benched in the first quarter for Underwood, who managed only 2-for-8 passing for 26 yards across multiple relief stints. With coach Kyle Whittingham noncommittal on a Week 12 starter, both quarterbacks are unstartable until clarity emerges.
USC Offensive Playmakers
Held to just 13 points in Bloomington's USC's normally reliable skill position players hit a wall against Indiana's suffocating defense. Fantasy managers must carefully inspect target shares and red-zone usage before blindly locking Trojans receivers into Week 12 lineups.
SMU Offensive Playmakers
SMU suffered a disastrous 49-7 home blowout against Wake Forest, committing three turnovers and managing only 275 total yards. Quarterback Kevin Jennings threw for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while leading rusher Kendrick Raphael was bottled up for 54 yards on 15 carries. Managers should treat SMU's skill players cautiously until the offense proves it can rebound.
Kentucky Offensive Playmakers
Kentucky's 21-14 loss to Florida exposed severe offensive stagnation, as the Wildcats generated only 242 total yards. Quarterback Kenny Minchey managed 181 passing yards (1 TD) and just one rushing yard, while the backfield committee failed to produce. Outside of tight end Willie Rodriguez (5 catches, 62 yards) and receiver DJ Miller (4 catches, 80 yards), Kentucky assets carry major risk.
Biggest Week 11 Fantasy Storylines
Can Dylan Raiola Sustain Top-10 QB Production?
With Dante Moore sidelined for the year and Oregon's offensive line dominating, Raiola has both the talent and system to carry fantasy teams through the playoffs.
Is Nate Frazier's Touchdown Surge Sustainable?
Georgia spreads the ball around between the 20s, but Frazier's short-yardage role near the goal line gives him legitimate weekly multi-TD potential.
Has Jonaz Walton Seized Control In South Bend?
While Nolan James Jr. remains involved, Walton's explosive efficiency demands double-digit touches every week.
Is There Any Fantasy Value Left In Michigan's Passing Attack?
Between musucal chairs under center and a run-heavy identity, Wolverines pass catchers are nearly impossible to trust in Week 12.
Week 12 Fantasy Outlook
As the fantasy playoffs draw near, managers should prioritize players with locked-in snap shares, red-zone involvement, and high-volume passing environments, like Raiola and Mensah, while benching players caught in unsettled depth charts or sputtering offenses like Michigan and Kentucky.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.