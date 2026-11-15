Indiana football had a new starting quarterback Saturday, and its offense looked different because of it. Grant Wilson delivered a career performance in his first start for the Hoosiers, leading Indiana to a 27-13 victory over USC at Memorial Stadium.



Here are Indiana's biggest winners and losers from Saturday's win.

Winner: Grant Wilson

Curt Cignetti trusted Wilson with the starting job, and the seventh-year senior rewarded that decision.



After leading Indiana's comeback against Minnesota, Wilson threw for a career-high 305 yards in his first start as a Hoosier, giving the offense a downfield threat it had sorely lacked.



There was plenty of debate surrounding Cignetti's quarterback decision during the bye week. Wilson made that decision look awfully good Saturday.

Loser: Indiana's penalties

Indiana has been one of the nation's most disciplined teams under Cignetti, but Saturday wasn't its cleanest performance.



The Hoosiers committed eight penalties for 60 yards, a noticeable departure from their season average of roughly three per game.



It didn't cost Indiana the game, but it's the kind of uncharacteristic sloppiness Cignetti won't be thrilled about.

Winner: Khobie Martin

Welcome back, Khobie Martin.



After seeing very limited action in his return against Minnesota, Martin rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries Saturday. His 37-yard run in the third quarter brought Indiana within inches of the goal line before he punched it in one play later.



Indiana's rushing attack has struggled in recent weeks, and Martin's return gives the Hoosiers another explosive option. He might just be the most talented back in the room.

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Loser: Indiana's pass rush

For the first time in nine games, Tobi Osunsanmi didn't record a sack. The Big Ten's sack leader entered Saturday riding an eight-game sack streak, the longest in the conference in more than a decade.



That streak ended as Indiana failed to sack Jayden Maiava despite generating occasional pressure.



The defense still performed well, but the lack of sacks was noticeable.

Winner: Indiana's downfield passing attack

Where has this been?



After weeks of struggling to generate explosive passing plays, Indiana repeatedly attacked USC downfield. Wilson completed four of seven throws traveling at least 15 yards, accounting for 172 of his 305 passing yards. He connected on gains of 65, 47, 42, 26 and 22 yards.



Indiana's receivers have never lacked talent. Saturday showed what this offense can look like when it consistently connects downfield.

Loser: Indiana's defense between the 20s

Let's be clear: Indiana's defense was excellent when it mattered most. But USC still accumulated 409 yards, the most Indiana has allowed this season, and reached the red zone five times.



The Hoosiers allowed just one touchdown on those five trips, a remarkable showing when their backs were against the wall.



Still, USC's ability to consistently move the ball is worth noting, even if Indiana ultimately slammed the door shut.

Winner: Jacob Savage

It's getting difficult to believe Jacob Savage is still a true freshman.



With Rolijah Hardy sidelined, Savage led Indiana with 13 tackles, including one for loss, and delivered a crucial pass breakup in the end zone.



He's gone from a promising young reserve to a legitimate difference-maker on one of the nation's best defenses. Savage isn't simply playing well for a freshman anymore. He's playing well, period.