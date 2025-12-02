Week 13 Target Report: Ja’Marr Chase Maintains Dominant Target Share
As we head into Week 14 of fantasy football, it’s helpful to review the NFL’s top target leaders among wide receivers and tight ends. Tracking these trends provides valuable insight into which players are likely to continue producing down the stretch.
In Week 13, Ja’Marr Chase made waves, hauling in 14 targets to extend his NFL lead in targets.
Before we break down his performance and highlight other top target-getters across the league, you can check out the Week 12 leaders here. Let’s dive into this week’s edition.
Ja’Marr Chase extends his season-long target lead with 14 Week 13 targets
Ja’Marr Chase has been a fantasy football beast all season, and his dominance shows no signs of slowing down. Through Week 13, he’s already racked up 131 targets, consistently ranking among the league leaders. His ability to create separation, make contested catches, and produce in the red zone has made him a top-tier asset for fantasy managers across all formats.
The return of Joe Burrow in Week 13 only adds fuel to Chase’s fire. With the LSU Tigers pairing reunited, their chemistry is evident on every pass attempt. This dynamic duo has the potential to put up huge numbers down the stretch, and Chase is positioned to continue dominating targets and fantasy production for the remainder of the season. Fantasy managers should be prepared for a strong finish from this elite wide receiver.
Here are the rest of the top five wide receiver target leaders:
Chris Olave 115
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 111
Wan'Dale Robinson 110
Amon-Ra St. Brown 108
Terry McLaurin also saw 14 targets in Week 13
In Week 13, Terry McLaurin played just his fifth game of the season, but it was by far his best. He caught 7 of 14 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown, totaling 22.6 fantasy points.
8 other WRs saw 10+ targets in week 13:
Ja’Marr Chase 14
George Pickens 13
A. J. Brown 12
Adonai Mitchell 12
Jameson Williams 10
Nico Collins 10
Jordan Addison 10
Christian Watson 10
Zach Ertz led all tight ends with 13 targets
Zach Ertz delivered his best performance of the season in Week 13, catching 10 of 13 targets for 106 yards and totaling 20.6 fantasy points. This performance moves him up to TE8 on the season, averaging 10.4 fantasy points per game.
These TEs round out the top 5 target leaders in week 13:
Juwan Johnson 9
Trey McBride 9
Evan Engram 9
Theo Johnson 8
Kyle Pitts 8
Dalton Schultz 8
Trey McBride continues to lead all tight ends in season-long targets
Trey McBride continued his dominant ways in Week 13, hauling in nine more targets and bringing his season-long total to 118. It looks unlikely that anyone will catch him in tight end targets this season.
Rounding Out The Top 5 TE Target Leaders:
Jake Ferguson 83
Dalton Schultz 80
Tyler Warren 78
Travis Kelce 78