Week 12 Target Report: Wan'Dale Robinson Climbs Into Top 5 of WR target leaders
As we head into Week 13 of fantasy football, it’s helpful to review the NFL’s top target leaders among wide receivers and tight ends. Tracking these trends can offer valuable insight into which players are likely to continue producing down the stretch.
In Week 12, Wan’Dale Robinson made waves, hauling in 14 targets and vaulting into the top five on the season-long wide receiver targets leaderboard.
Before we break down his performance and highlight other top target-getters across the league, you can check out the Week 11 leaders here. Let’s dive into this week’s edition.
Wan’Dale Robinson Climbs into Top 5 in WR Targets with 14 in Week 12
This season, Wan’Dale Robinson has quietly emerged as one of the most underrated wide receivers in both the NFL and fantasy football. He currently ranks as WR11, averaging 13.6 points per game. Robinson now averages 8.5 targets per game and has totaled 102 targets on the season, ranking fifth among all NFL wide receivers.
In Week 12, he saw 14 targets, catching 9 of them for 156 yards and a touchdown against the Lions, totaling 30.6 fantasy points.
11 other WRs saw 10+ targets in week 12:
Michael Wilson 15
Chris Olave 13
Amon-Ra St. Brown 13
Rashee Rice 12
Devonta Smith 11
CeeDee Lamb11
Puka Nacua 11
A. J. Brown 10
Tre Tucker 10
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 10
Khalil Shakir 10
George Kittle, Trey McBride, and Hunter Henry tied for the Week 12 TE target lead, each recording 10 targets
This tight end trio all had big Week 12 performances, each recording 10 targets.
George Kittle caught 6 of his 10 targets for 78 yards, totaling 13.8 fantasy points.
Trey McBride caught 9 of 10 for 79 yards, totaling 16.9 fantasy points.
Hunter Henry caught 7 of his 10 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown, totaling 24.5 fantasy points.
These TEs round out the top 5 target leaders in week 12:
Brock Bowers 9
Tyler Warren 7
Juwan Johnson 7
Cade Otton 7
Gunnar Helm 7
Ja’Marr Chase remains the NFL’s overall target leader
Despite missing Week 12 due to a one-game suspension, Ja’Marr Chase still leads the NFL with 117 total targets. With Chase’s quarterback, Joe Burrow, expected to return for the Bengals’ Thanksgiving game against the Ravens, Chase could look to extend his lead even further.
The rest of the top 5 target leaders:
Chris Olave 108
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 107
Amon-Ra St. Brown 107
Wan'Dale Robinson 102
Trey McBride leads all tight ends in season-long targets after another strong performance
Trey McBride once again recorded a double-digit target game, hauling in 10 targets in Week 12. This marks the sixth time he has reached double digits in 11 games played, bringing his season total to 109 targets. Barring an injury, this looks like a lead no other tight end will catch. McBride will look to extend his lead in Week 13 on the road against the Buccaneers.
Rounding Out The Top 5 TE Target Leaders:
Jake Ferguson 77
Tyler Warren 74
Travis Kelce 72
Dalton Schultz 72