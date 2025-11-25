Fantasy Sports

Week 12 Target Report: Wan'Dale Robinson Climbs Into Top 5 of WR target leaders

In Week 12, Wan’Dale Robinson saw 14 targets, propelling him into the top five on the season-long WR targets leaderboard.

Nov 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) runs upfield after catching a swing pass in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Nov 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) runs upfield after catching a swing pass in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
As we head into Week 13 of fantasy football, it’s helpful to review the NFL’s top target leaders among wide receivers and tight ends. Tracking these trends can offer valuable insight into which players are likely to continue producing down the stretch.

In Week 12, Wan’Dale Robinson made waves, hauling in 14 targets and vaulting into the top five on the season-long wide receiver targets leaderboard.

Before we break down his performance and highlight other top target-getters across the league, you can check out the Week 11 leaders here. Let’s dive into this week’s edition.

Wan’Dale Robinson Climbs into Top 5 in WR Targets with 14 in Week 12

This season, Wan’Dale Robinson has quietly emerged as one of the most underrated wide receivers in both the NFL and fantasy football. He currently ranks as WR11, averaging 13.6 points per game. Robinson now averages 8.5 targets per game and has totaled 102 targets on the season, ranking fifth among all NFL wide receivers.

In Week 12, he saw 14 targets, catching 9 of them for 156 yards and a touchdown against the Lions, totaling 30.6 fantasy points.

11 other WRs saw 10+ targets in week 12:

Michael Wilson 15


Chris Olave 13


Amon-Ra St. Brown 13


Rashee Rice 12


Devonta Smith 11


CeeDee Lamb11


Puka Nacua 11


A. J. Brown 10


Tre Tucker 10


Jaxon Smith-Njigba 10


Khalil Shakir 10

George Kittle, Trey McBride, and Hunter Henry tied for the Week 12 TE target lead, each recording 10 targets

This tight end trio all had big Week 12 performances, each recording 10 targets.

George Kittle caught 6 of his 10 targets for 78 yards, totaling 13.8 fantasy points.

Trey McBride caught 9 of 10 for 79 yards, totaling 16.9 fantasy points.

Hunter Henry caught 7 of his 10 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown, totaling 24.5 fantasy points.

These TEs round out the top 5 target leaders in week 12:

Brock Bowers 9


Tyler Warren 7


Juwan Johnson 7


Cade Otton 7


Gunnar Helm 7

Ja’Marr Chase remains the NFL’s overall target leader

Despite missing Week 12 due to a one-game suspension, Ja’Marr Chase still leads the NFL with 117 total targets. With Chase’s quarterback, Joe Burrow, expected to return for the Bengals’ Thanksgiving game against the Ravens, Chase could look to extend his lead even further.

The rest of the top 5 target leaders:

Chris Olave 108


Jaxon Smith-Njigba 107


Amon-Ra St. Brown 107


Wan'Dale Robinson 102

Trey McBride leads all tight ends in season-long targets after another strong performance

Trey McBride once again recorded a double-digit target game, hauling in 10 targets in Week 12. This marks the sixth time he has reached double digits in 11 games played, bringing his season total to 109 targets. Barring an injury, this looks like a lead no other tight end will catch. McBride will look to extend his lead in Week 13 on the road against the Buccaneers.

Rounding Out The Top 5 TE Target Leaders:

Jake Ferguson 77


Tyler Warren 74


Travis Kelce 72


Dalton Schultz 72

