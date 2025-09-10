Week 2 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings And Projections (PPR And Non-PPR)
On the Sunday main slate of games, finding a winning running back play was challenging. Bijan Robinson (24.40) and Christian McCaffrey (23.20) were the top two projected running backs by us last week in PPR formats. They finish a touchdown or so behind the ever-impressive Derrick Henry (30.20 fantasy points), who outdueled James Cook (4th – 21.20) in the electric matchup of the Ravens and Bills in the late game on Sunday night.
Javonte Williams (20.40) was the only other running back last week to score more than 20.00 fantasy points, thanks to his two rushing touchdowns.
Here’s a look at the other running backs that finished in the top 12:
- Travis Etienne (18.60)
- Saquon Barkley (18.40)
- Chubba Hubbard (17.90)
- Dylan Sampson (17.30)
- De’Von Achane (16.50)
- Breece Hall (26.30)
- Aaron Jones (15.70)
Running Back Bust of the Week
Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks
After Week 1, the fantasy market is questioning its early draft investment in Walker. He finished 39th in running back scoring in Week 1 (5.40) while being out-snapped 30 to 21 by Zach Charbonnet (12/47/1). The Seahawks' backup running back is the first handcuff drafted this year, with a seventh-round ADP in the high-stakes fantasy market. A bad day by Walker is one thing, but a split touch role will be a fantasy problem in 2025.
Runner Up: Omarion Hampton (15/48 with two catches for 13 yards) – despite his poor fantasy output, he did look good in his first NFL game while securing 80% of the Chargers’ running back snaps, partly due to Najee Harris being limited in late August with an eye issue. The free look high-stakes market had the opportunity to sit Hampton due to their contests' offering an overall prize, and drafts happening after the Thursday and Friday night games.
Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is dictated by hinting stats from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
Surprise Running Back of the Week
Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars
After a great first game (16/143 with three catches for 13 yards) of the Jaguars’ new coaching staff, the Etienne touch opportunity got even better after Jacksonville traded Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles. Almost half of Etienne’s rushing yards came on a 71-yard run. The Jaguars had him on the field for 61% of their plays.
Runner Up: Dylan Sampson (17.30 fantasy points) – In his NFL debut, he finished eighth in running back scoring in PPR formats. Cleveland featured him much more in the passing game (8/64) than expected. The Browns had him on the field for 33 plays compared to 41 by Jerome Ford, but Sampson won the touch battle (20 to 9).
My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t look anything close to the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 2 Top 12 Fantasy Football Running Backs
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
The studly McCaffrey played up to his talent in Week 1 by 142 combined yards while catching nine of his 10 targets. The 49ers had him on the field for 76% of their plays, leading to 31 touches. In 2024, New Orleans gave 4.9 yards per rush, with backs scoring 21 touchdowns. The Cardinals' running backs gained 119 combined yards in Week 1 with a touchdown and five catches.
With George Kittle out, San Francisco has no choice but to feature their top running back in Week 2. McCaffrey has an excellent chance of scoring more than one touchdown, but he must have Brock Purdy behind center to earn his RB1 ranking in Week 2.
Jahmyr Gibbs and Chase Brown play in offenses that should score many touchdowns this week, giving one or both players a chance at an impact fantasy day. The Lions rely more on their running backs, especially close to the goal line, giving their top runner the second-highest running back rating of the week.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
After Week 1, I saw some football sources lean into Jeanty as a potential bust this year after a dull showing running the ball (19/38/1). He played on a wet track where footing was a problem for him.
In his second NFL matchup, he draws the Chargers at home, a defense that allowed 4.5 yards per rush to backs last season. Los Angeles only allowed four scores via a run by backs in 2024. The Chiefs’ running backs ran the ball 18 times in Week 1 for 58 yards. I’m excited to see him in open space, and Jeanty has the tools to be a much better player in his second NFL game.
Click HERE to view our full Week 2 running back rankings and projections.