San Francisco 49ers Designate George Kittle To IR Following Hamstring Injury
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a major loss on the offensive side of the ball during Sunday’s win. All-Pro tight end George Kittle suffered a hamstring injury during the first half of Sunday’s 17-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
On Monday, the 49ers placed Kittle on IR, forcing him out for at least the next four weeks. Kittle left his mark on San Francisco’s win, grabbing four passes for 25 yards and a touchdown, the team’s first of the new season.
Coming off a second-team All-Pro nod in 2024, Kittle posted 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns, finishing the season ranked as TE3 in PPR leagues.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan hinted at a potential IR designation on Monday morning ahead of the official decision.
“When they tell me a few weeks, it’s always a possibility,” he said. “In order to do that, it’s got to be a four-week injury.”
Kittle’s loss will hurt a 49ers offense that struggled following his exit. Here’s an outlook on Kittle’s fantasy stock as San Francisco navigates the next four games without its star tight end.
George Kittle Fantasy Outlook And Trends For 49ers
While Kittle’s injury presents a significant loss for fantasy owners, he will present a consistent starting option upon his return. He will be a valuable stash during his time on IR, but shouldn’t be considered a drop candidate despite the injury.
The last time Kittle was designated to IR, he made an immediate impact in his return with four catches for 92 yards back in 2020.
Prior to his injury, Kittle posted notable production in the first half of Sunday’s matchup. At the time of his exit, Kittle had 12.5 fantasy points in PPR format, slotted in at TE10 after Week 1.
With Kittle sidelined, Ricky Pearsall’s stock will likely take a noticeable jump coming off a four-catch, 108-yard performance versus the Seahawks. Jauan Jennings could be a trade target for lineups in need of short-term production at receiver or flex.
Fifth-year tight end Luke Farrell will likely take over as the starter, entering the year as the TE2 on the team’s depth chart behind the five-time All-Pro selection. Third-string tight end Jake Tonges could also see a jump in reps in Kittle’s absence.