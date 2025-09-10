Fantasy Sports

Week 2 Tight End Rankings & Projections For PPR And Non-PPR Fantasy Football Leagues

Check out our Week 2 fantasy football tight end rankings and projections featuring Trey McBride, Mark Andrews, and Harold Fannin Jr.

Shawn Childs

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) has been named to the NFL Pro Bowl.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) has been named to the NFL Pro Bowl. / Joe Rondone / The Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Juwan Johnson (8/76) led all tight ends in scoring in Week 1, thanks to receiving 11 targets. No tight end scored more than 16.00 fantasy points in PPR formats, with Brock Bowers (5/103) being the only player with over 100 yards receiving. Tyler Warren (7/79) played up to expectations in his first NFL games, leading to the third-highest day for tight ends (14.90) in fantasy points.

Dalton Kincaid (4/48/1) and Kyle Pitts (7/59) deliver top-seven tight end outcomes in Week 1, which is a positive sign based on their TE2 fantasy value in fantasy drafts.

Here’s a look at the other tight end that finished in the top 12:

  • Sam LaPorta (13.90)
  • Harold Fannin Jr. (12.90)
  • Travis Kelce (12.70)
  • Noah Fant (12.60)
  • George Kittle (12.50)
  • Jonnu Smith (12.50)
  • Trey McBride (12.10)

Based on our Week 1 tight end projections, seven players delivered close to our expectations or higher. I had a Browns and Steelers tight end in my top 12, but the wrong players rated higher (David Njoku and Pat Freiermuth).

Tight End Bust of the Week 

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrew
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Last year, the Ravens’ tight ends led the NFL with 18 touches while ranking highly in catches (106), receiving yards (1,281), and targets (138). Baltimore scored 40 points in Week 1, but Andrews only had one catch for five yards on one target,

Runner Up: T.J. Hockenson (3/15), Colston Loveland (2/12)

Surprise of the Week

Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

Harold Fannin Jr
Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (88) on the sideline during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In his first NFL game, the Browns had Fannin on the field for 72% of their plays, leading to a team high in production (7/66 on nine targets) at tight end. His success paints a much higher outlook than I expected in his rookie season. Cleveland lacks a viable WR3 option, allowing them to feature two tight ends. This structure should also help their ability to run the ball.

Runner Up: Noah Fant (4/26/1 on five targets) – The Bengals rotated three tight ends in Week 1 (Drew Sample – 69%, Fant – 50%, and Mike Gesicki – 31%)

Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is dictated by hinting stats from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.

My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t look anything close to the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.

Week 2 Top 12 Fantasy Football Tight Ends

Week 2 TE Projections
Click the image to view our full Week 2 Tight End Projections! / Shawn Childs

I feel like a sheep chasing Juwan Johnson and Harold Fannin in my Week 2 tight end projections, but I am a fan of two-game winning streaks in the fantasy football market.

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Brenton Strang
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In his opening game, Strange caught all four of his targets for 59 yards. A possible chaser game vs. the Bengals bodes well for his chances this week, but Trevor Lawrence must play at a higher level passing the ball.

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals looked for McBride nine times in Week 1, leading to six catches for 61 yards. His lack of scoring in the NFL (six TDs over 50 games) tends to limit his fantasy explosiveness compared to the top tight ends in the league. 

The Carolina Panthers gave up a league-high 10 touchdowns to tight ends last year, along with massive struggles with running backs (509/2663/21) in the run game, while also showing weakness again in both areas in Week 1 (RBs – 28/188/0 and TEs – 5/65/1). McBride will be active in this matchup, with a high probability of scoring.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR FULL WEEK 2 TIGHT END FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS!

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/Rankings