Week 2 Tight End Rankings & Projections For PPR And Non-PPR Fantasy Football Leagues
Juwan Johnson (8/76) led all tight ends in scoring in Week 1, thanks to receiving 11 targets. No tight end scored more than 16.00 fantasy points in PPR formats, with Brock Bowers (5/103) being the only player with over 100 yards receiving. Tyler Warren (7/79) played up to expectations in his first NFL games, leading to the third-highest day for tight ends (14.90) in fantasy points.
Dalton Kincaid (4/48/1) and Kyle Pitts (7/59) deliver top-seven tight end outcomes in Week 1, which is a positive sign based on their TE2 fantasy value in fantasy drafts.
Here’s a look at the other tight end that finished in the top 12:
- Sam LaPorta (13.90)
- Harold Fannin Jr. (12.90)
- Travis Kelce (12.70)
- Noah Fant (12.60)
- George Kittle (12.50)
- Jonnu Smith (12.50)
- Trey McBride (12.10)
Based on our Week 1 tight end projections, seven players delivered close to our expectations or higher. I had a Browns and Steelers tight end in my top 12, but the wrong players rated higher (David Njoku and Pat Freiermuth).
Tight End Bust of the Week
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Last year, the Ravens’ tight ends led the NFL with 18 touches while ranking highly in catches (106), receiving yards (1,281), and targets (138). Baltimore scored 40 points in Week 1, but Andrews only had one catch for five yards on one target,
Runner Up: T.J. Hockenson (3/15), Colston Loveland (2/12)
Surprise of the Week
Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns
In his first NFL game, the Browns had Fannin on the field for 72% of their plays, leading to a team high in production (7/66 on nine targets) at tight end. His success paints a much higher outlook than I expected in his rookie season. Cleveland lacks a viable WR3 option, allowing them to feature two tight ends. This structure should also help their ability to run the ball.
Runner Up: Noah Fant (4/26/1 on five targets) – The Bengals rotated three tight ends in Week 1 (Drew Sample – 69%, Fant – 50%, and Mike Gesicki – 31%)
Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is dictated by hinting stats from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t look anything close to the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 2 Top 12 Fantasy Football Tight Ends
I feel like a sheep chasing Juwan Johnson and Harold Fannin in my Week 2 tight end projections, but I am a fan of two-game winning streaks in the fantasy football market.
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
In his opening game, Strange caught all four of his targets for 59 yards. A possible chaser game vs. the Bengals bodes well for his chances this week, but Trevor Lawrence must play at a higher level passing the ball.
Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals looked for McBride nine times in Week 1, leading to six catches for 61 yards. His lack of scoring in the NFL (six TDs over 50 games) tends to limit his fantasy explosiveness compared to the top tight ends in the league.
The Carolina Panthers gave up a league-high 10 touchdowns to tight ends last year, along with massive struggles with running backs (509/2663/21) in the run game, while also showing weakness again in both areas in Week 1 (RBs – 28/188/0 and TEs – 5/65/1). McBride will be active in this matchup, with a high probability of scoring.
