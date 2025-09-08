Waiver Wire Watch: Harold Fannin Jr. Stock Surging After Impressive Week 1
The Cleveland Browns entered Week 1 with a clear plan against the rival Cincinnati Bengals, and while they came up just short in a 17-16 heartbreaker, there were plenty of positives to take away—especially with veteran Joe Flacco steering the ship. Cleveland chose not to throw rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel into the fire just yet, but that didn’t stop them from sprinkling in some fresh faces elsewhere.
Most analysts anticipated a high-scoring affair in a division battle against Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, we witnessed a defensive slugfest. And yet, even in a lower-scoring affair, a few young Browns popped off. Cedric Tillman, Raheim Sanders, and Dylan Sampson had their moments, but rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. also shined.
Waiver Wire Watch
The rookie hauled in seven of his nine targets for 63 yards, while even adding a three-yard rush, good for 13.6 points in PPR formats. At that pace, he would clear 1,000 receiving yards in his first NFL season. Fannin, along with Tyler Warren of the Indianapolis Colts, are the first rookie tight ends to produce at least seven receptions in their respective NFL debuts since 1987.
So is Fannin worth a waiver wire bid heading into Week 2? With a tough test against Baltimore on deck—and the Ravens surely motivated after their Sunday night collapse against Josh Allen and the Bills—he’ll need to prove this wasn’t just a one-week flash. But for now, fantasy managers looking for tight end help may have just stumbled upon one of the early gems of the season.
Fannin is currently owned in just 2% of Yahoo Fantasy leagues. We're not saying that he's going to be the next Brock Bowers but this kid is definitely worth monitoring and perhaps stashing on your bench.
Harold Fannin Jr. Fantasy Football Stock Surging
In his third season at Bowling Green, Fannin turned in a beast tight end season (117/1,555/10 on 156 targets). He posted eight impact games (11/137/1, 8/145/1, 12/193/2, 9/135, 10/171, 10/137/2, 9/125/1, and 17/213/1). Fannin profiles as an undersized tight end (6’3” and 240 lbs.), with NFL average tight end speed (4.70 40-yard dash).
His best two assets are his hands and ability to accelerate early in his release. Fannin must improve his release and overall route running. He’s a factor after the catch, and the goal line should be his friend once he gains more experience in the NFL.
Fannin was not drafted in most 12-team leagues, but he is a player the fantasy market should follow. His straight-line speed is much better than his rhythm in and out of cuts, which will make him easier to defend early in his career. Fannin brings a unique tight end skill set, one that should improve over time. At the very least, he should be a waiver wire handcuff for David Njoku. And at his best, he could be one of Flacco’s primary targets and a red zone machine.
If Njoku suffers an injury, a 1,000-yard season is not out of the realm of possibilities for the rookie out of Bowling Green.