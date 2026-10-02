Week 4 Fantasy Football Overall Rankings For All Positions Updated: Where Do Jaylen Wright And Braelon Allen Land?

Thursday Night Football is behind us, and we are getting ready to head into another weekend of fantasy football. We already did our rankings earlier in the week, but a lot has changed. Because of that, we had to update them again. These are all our updated fantasy football rankings for Week 4 for every offensive position.

Quarterbacks

There weren't a ton of updates to the quarterbacks from early in the week, but there were a handful. Bryce Young climbed up into the QB8 slot, and Jameis Winston jumped Justin Herbert for the QB25 spot.

Other than that, we have the same familiar faces at the top with Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson at the top; however, we did have Trevor Lawrence rise all the way up to the QB4 spot just behind Patrick Mahomes. There isn't too much that will shock you beyond that.

Running Backs

We've gotten some big injury updates since earlier in the week, including both Breece Hall and Travis Etienne being ruled out. Also, we have now dropped Saquon Barkley from the ranks of the RB1s.

Also, because of those now-confirmed injuries, Braelon Allen and Alvin Kamara have made their way up the rankings. If we were going to look at one little section that fantasy owners might raise their eyebrows at, it's Jacory Croskey-Merritt coming in just ahead of Javonte Williams as the RB22.

Wide Receivers

The WRs 5-9 look very different from what most were expecting before the start of the season, but we have to adapt, and that's where we are at. We've also gotten some huge news on the wideouts since earlier in the week. It looks like Puka Nacua and Nico Collins are in; DeVonta Smith, Adonai Mitchell, and Caleb Douglas are out; and Justin Jefferson is still a major question mark. All of those updates have shaken up the rankings.

Tight Ends

The biggest change in our rankings from earlier in the week is Kenyon Sadiq climbing up into the TE7 slot with Adonai Mitchell being ruled out. However, he probably would have moved up at least a little bit regardless of Mitchell's status after watching film this week. Other than that, the only significant change was Dalton Schultz plummeting, with Collins looking to be locked in.

Overall Fantasy Football Rankings For All Formats: Week 4

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