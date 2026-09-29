Week 4 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Brock Bowers Falls Short Of The Top Spot, And Kenyon Sadiq Is A TE1

As we move past Week 3, we turn our focus towards Week 4. The tight ends have been both interesting and unpredictable this season, but there is a ton of talent at the position. This makes them difficult to rank.

Nevertheless, we continue to nail our weekly rankings when it comes to the tight ends. We are going to make sure you get the position right when setting your lineups this week. These are our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 4.

Tight Ends

TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers played his first game of the season in Week 3 and exploded. He stepped in and caught 10 of 13 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown coming off a knee injury. This is great news because he struggled last season when dealing with a knee injury.

However, that was not enough to get him the top spot in our rankings this week. We are still rolling with Trey McBride as our TE1 this week, but Bowers does slide in right behind him.

TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

With Alec Pierce out last week, Warren saw 10 targets. He finished the game catching nine passes for 55 yards. That is high-end volume for a tight end, and we don't expect that to change anytime soon.

That's why we have him three spots above ECR (expert consensus rankings) as our fantasy TE4 overall this week. He is an elite talent and is playing the Washington Commanders, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. There is a chance that he moves even higher by the end of the week.

TE Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Waller has been great this season and continues to get better after joining the team right before the start of the season. Coming out of Week 3, he is a TE1 this season across all three scoring formats.

This week, he will face off against the Detroit Lions, who have allowed the most fantasy points in the league to tight ends. We fully expect the game to be a shootout, and there will be a ton of yards and touchdowns to go around. There is also a chance that Jalen Coker doesn't play, which will only lead to Waller seeing more targets in Week 4.

TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

Sadiq looked great last week, and we now have him ranked as a fantasy TE1. There will be some concerns regarding volume if Adonai Mitchell returns this week, but we love what we saw in Sadiq's breakout game on Sunday.

Fantasy Sports On SI Tight End Rankings: Week 4

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