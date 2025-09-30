Fantasy Sports

Week 4 Targets Report: Puka Nacua Leads The NFL, Jake Ferguson Tops Tight Ends

After four weeks of play, Rams WR Puka Nacua leads the NFL with 50 targets, while Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson Leads All TEs with 39.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a complete pass and first down during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium.
Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, several notable players have commanded high target shares, delivering a major boost to fantasy football lineups. The leaderboard features a blend of established superstars living up to expectations and a few surprising names emerging as reliable options. If you missed last week’s target report, you can check it out here. Now, let’s dive into the Week 4 target report to break down player volume and help you make the best lineup decisions in the weeks ahead.

9 WRs See 10-Plus Targets In Week 4

In Week 4, Puka Nacua led all wide receivers with 15 targets, catching 13 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown.

Eight other wide receivers saw 10 or more targets in Week 4. They were:

Quentin Johnston 13

George Pickens 11

Justin Jefferson 11

Michael Pittman Jr. 10

Marvin Harrison Jr. 10

Drake London 10

Emeka Egbuka 10

Chris Godwin Jr. 10

 Puka Nacua Leads The League In Targets Through 4 Weeks

In addition to leading all receivers in targets in week 4 with another strong performance, Puka Nacua now leads the entire NFL with 50 total targets. He surpassed Chris Olave, who added just six targets this week compared to Nacua’s 15.

Rounding out the top 5 WR target leaders:

Chris Olave 43

Garrett Wilson 38

Quentin Johnston 37

Drake London 37

Three veterans produced high volume in Week 4

Chris Godwin: Godwin drew 10 targets this week, catching 3 for 26 yards. This marked his first start after missing the first three weeks while recovering from an ankle dislocation he suffered last October. With teammate Mike Evans expected to miss multiple games, Godwin should continue to see plenty of volume moving forward.

Xavier Worthy: Worthy saw 8 targets, catching 5 for 83 yards in his return to the lineup. This was Worthy’s first action since being injured in the first quarter of Week 1 against the Chargers, a shoulder injury sustained after colliding with teammate Travis Kelce. With Rashee Rice still serving his suspension and not eligible to return until Week 7, Worthy is expected to continue as the Chiefs’ WR1 in the meantime

Jordan Addison: Addison made the most of his season debut, catching 4 of 8 targets for 114 yards. This was his first action of the season after serving a three-game suspension. He is expected to continue seeing plenty of volume as the Vikings’ WR2 behind Justin Jefferson.

Trey McBride Leads TEs With 11 Week 4 Targets

Trey McBride had his highest-volume game of the season, with 11 targets, catching 7 for 52 yards. His performance earned him 12.2 fantasy points, making him the second-highest-scoring tight end this season with 53.4 total fantasy points.

Other Week 4 TE Target leaders:

Cole Kmet 9


Tommy Tremble 8


Mark Andrews 8


Jake Ferguson 7


Mason Taylor 7


Brenton Strange 7


Evan Engram 7

Jake Ferguson Leads All TEs With 39 Targets Through 4 Weeks

Jake Ferguson has been remarkably consistent so far this season. He has recorded at least six targets in each of the first four weeks: 6 in Week 1, 12 in Week 2, 14 in Week 3, and 7 in Week 4, totaling 39 targets—an average of just under 10 per game. He leads all tight ends with 62.3 total fantasy points.

Here's the rest of the top 5 TE target leaders:


Trey McBride 35


Juwan Johnson 31


Tyler Warren 27


Brock Bowers 27

