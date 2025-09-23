Week 3 Target Report: Chris Olave Leads The NFL In Targets
Week 3 of the fantasy football season gave us a clear picture of which pass-catchers are commanding the most attention from their quarterbacks, and the results are telling for PPR fantasy managers. Target volume is one of the most reliable indicators of future production, and several stars and a few surprises rose to the top in Week 3. These players not only dominated their team’s passing game but also put themselves in position to be weekly lineup locks moving forward. If you missed it, you can check out Week 2’s target leaders here before diving into the new list of Week 3 standouts.
11 WRS See 10+ Targets In Week 3
Puka Nacua led all WRs with 15 targets, catching 11 of them for 112 yards. He is now second in the NFL with 35 targets through 3 games.
10 other WRs had 10-plus targets in Week 3, they were:
Chris Olave 14
Garrett Wilson 13
Keenan Allen 11
Parker Washington 11
Ricky Pearsall 11
Nico Collins 11
Darnell Mooney 11
A.J. Brown 10
Quentin Johnston 10
Tyreek Hill 10
Chris Olave Leads The NFL In WR Targets Through 3 Weeks With 37.
Olave has had a fantastic start to the season in terms of volume, recording double-digit targets in each of the first three weeks: 13 in Week 1, 10 in Week 2, and 14 in Week 3.”
Rounding out the top 5 target leaders:
Puka Nacua 35
Malik Nabers 32
Garrett Wilson 30
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 29
Week 3 Breakouts
Parker Washington – Washington drew 11 targets this week, but is rostered in just 0.2% of leagues. He turned that opportunity into 4 catches for 34 yards. While the box score doesn’t jump off the page, the volume suggests brighter days could be ahead if the usage continues.
Tyquan Thornton – Thornton saw 9 targets and is rostered in only 2.3% of leagues. He converted those looks into 5 catches for 71 yards and a touchdown, surprisingly finishing as the Chiefs’ leading receiver ahead of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and Travis Kelce. With Kansas City searching for consistent playmakers, Thornton could become a valuable piece of this offense moving forward.
Tre Tucker – Tucker made the biggest splash of the week, hauling in 8 of his 9 targets for 145 yards and 3 touchdowns. Rostered in just 2.2% of leagues, this breakout performance ensures he’ll be a hot waiver-wire add. He’s clearly carved out a significant role in the Raiders’ offense and should continue to provide strong fantasy value going forward.
Jake Ferguson Leads TE Targets With 14
Ferguson had a massive week. He took his 14 targets and caught 13 of them for 82 total yards. This led him to 21.2 fantasy points on the week and propelled him into 1st place for total points for a TE through 3 weeks of the NFL season in fantasy football.
The Next 5 TE Target Leaders Are:
Juwan Johnson 28
Trey McBride 24
Hunter Henry 22
Tyler Warren 21
Brock Bowers 21