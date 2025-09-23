Week 3 Target Report: Chris Olave Leads The NFL In Targets

#Cowboys Jake Ferguson among all tight ends after Week 3 per PFF:



32 targets (1st)

27 receptions (1st)

183 receiving yards (2nd)

85 yards after contact (6th)

4 contested catches (T-1st)



In CeeDee Lamb’s absence, Ferguson will be in line for even more opportunities. pic.twitter.com/IiJ6nZmI88