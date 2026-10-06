Week 5 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Emanuel Wilson Breaks Out, And D'Andre Swift Is Punished

With Week 4 behind us and Week 5 upon us, it's time to set our lineups for the week. Here, we are going to focus on what we consider to be the most important and most difficult position to get right: the running backs.

This is the most volatile position, but also the position with the most upside. You'll find a ton of week and league-winners here. These are our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 5.

RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Robinson has been on fire, but he continues to fall just short of our top spot. He is the best running back in the league, but volume is still holding him back. We just saw Brian Robinson Jr. score three touchdowns on Monday Night Football, which is something Jahmyr Gibbs doesn't have to deal with.

Robinson still had an incredible game of his own, but it's tough when the team spreads the ball around more than you'd like. We are splitting hairs here with elite options, but he is not able to escape the RB2 slot in Week 5.

RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Brown comes in as a top-five back against the Miami Dolphins, who have struggled mightily against the run. He could see an even larger workload this week with both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in danger of missing this game due to injury.

It wouldn't surprise us at all if Brown finished as the RB1 overall this week, but he hasn't quite broken out as we expected yet. Even if the wideouts get healthy, we doubt that he will drop much in this matchup.

RB D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Despite being benched in Week 4 for fumbling, Swift still comes in as an RB1 in our RB11 slot. We are hoping his punishment doesn't carry over into this week.

Nevertheless, Kyle Monangai also earned his way up the rankings as a top-20 running back. This is the best backfield in the league, and they are more than capable of producing two high-end running backs against a struggling Green Bay Packers' run defense.

RB Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson is going to be one of the hottest waiver wire pickups this week, but the Seahawks adding Joe Mixon certainly shook things up. Still, Wilson came in ranked as an RB2 this week after seeing 21 carries last week and being the primary pass-catching running back. We'd expect he does the same this week while Mixon gets up to speed.



Running Back Rankings: Week 5

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