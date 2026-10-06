Week 5 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Isaiah Likely And Dalton Kincaid Look To Have Big Weeks

One of the most interesting fantasy football positions in 2026 has been the tight ends. With Week 4 now behind us, we are turning our focus to Week 5, and that starts with setting our lineups. We have released our rankings for this week to help you do just that.

You only have to start one tight end in most leagues, which makes this position all the more intriguing and perhaps even more difficult to decide on. Making the right call can give you a huge positional advantage in your matchup. These are our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 5.

TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

McBride continues to hold onto our top spot. Brock Bowers has not been able to jump him despite playing well since returning to the field. However, if Bowers outperforms McBride again by a wide margin, these two could flip. Still, we aren't ready to make that call yet because we believe that McBride is the best tight end in the league.

McBride also has the best matchup in the league against the Detroit Lions, while Bowers has the worst matchup in the league against the New England Patriots. We expect McBride to have the much better week.

TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

Jameis Winston looked promising last week. We had speculated that much of his struggles could have been due to the weather in Week 3, and he played much better in Week 4, making Likely fantasy relevant once again.

In Week 4, Likely caught seven of 12 targets for 66 yards. If he's going to see volume like that, he's going to finish as a clear-cut TE1 more often than not. He should be in your lineup every week.

TE Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

After a red-hot start to the season, Kincaid has cooled off considerably over the past two games. In Week 4, he caught one pass for seven yards. That was in the toughest possible matchup against the Patriots.

We have him ranked as our TE8 this week, but it's worth noting that he plays the Los Angeles Rams, who are the second-toughest matchup in the league. It's difficult to rank him much lower than that in that offense, though.

TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

Sadiq was a massive dud in Week 4, failing to catch any of his four targets. The talent is still there; the Jets' offense was just a nightmare. We are still going back to him this week as a fringe TE1. It's unfortunate the Jets are such a disaster because Sadiq could be a superstar. However, he still holds a ton of weekly upside.

Tight End Rankings: Week 5

More Fantasy Sports On SI News