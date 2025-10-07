Week 5 Targets Report: Stefon Diggs and Mason Taylor See Significant Target Increases
Through the first five weeks of the NFL season, target shares are starting to reveal which players are truly commanding attention in their offenses. We’re beginning to see clear trends from emerging breakout receivers to dependable veterans maintaining high-volume roles, as well as players experiencing a drastic increase in targets from the previous week. If you missed last week’s target report, you can check it out right here.
Mason Taylor Leads TEs In Week 5 with 12 Targets
New York Jets TE Mason Taylor saw a massive jump in targets this week, recording a career-high 12. He’s steadily increased his target share each game, but the leap from Week 4 to Week 5 was his most significant yet. Taylor’s progression has been impressive, from just 1 target in Week 1, to 2 in Week 2, 6 in Week 3, 7 in Week 4, and finally 12 in Week 5.
Rounding out the Top 5 Target leaders in week 5:
Jake Tonges 11
Dallas Goedert 9
Jake Ferguson 9
David Njoku 9
Stefon Diggs Leads WRs With 12 Targets
Stefon Diggs recorded his highest target share of the season in Week 5, earning 12 targets. This surpassed his previous high of seven, which he reached in both Week 1 and Week 4. It also marked his highest target total since Week 3 of 2024, when he was with the Houston Texans.
10 other players had 10+ targets in week 5:
Puka Nacua 12
Chris Olave 11
Deebo Samuel Jr. 11
Justin Jefferson 11
Kendrick Bourne 11
Devonta Smith 10
Jamarr Chase 10
Garrett Wilson 10
Courtland Sutton 10
Calvin Ridley 10
Puka Nacua Leads WRs Overall With 62 Targets
Puka Nacua leads all NFL wide receivers in targets by a wide margin, averaging 12.4 targets per game. The next closest is Chris Olave, who averages 10.8 targets per game. They are the only two receivers in the league averaging 10 or more targets per game this season.
11 other players have 40+ this season:
Chris Olave 54
Garret Wilson 48
Davante Adams 46
Ja'Marr Chase 45
Keenan Allen 44
Tetairoa Mcmillan 43
Jaxon Smith- Njigba 43
Justin Jefferson 42
Quentin Johnston 41
Amon Ra St. Brown 41
Marquise Brown 40
Jake Ferguson Leads TEs with 48 Targets
Jake Ferguson leads all NFL tight ends in targets with 48 and is averaging 9.6 targets per game this season with the Cowboys
Rounding Out The Top 5 Targets Leaders:
Trey McBride 42
Juwan Johnson 35
Tyler Warren 31
Travis Kelce 30
David Njoku 30