Week 5 Targets Report: Stefon Diggs and Mason Taylor See Significant Target Increases

Week 5 saw significant target increases for several players, most notably Stefon Diggs and Mason Taylor.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) practices before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.
Through the first five weeks of the NFL season, target shares are starting to reveal which players are truly commanding attention in their offenses. We’re beginning to see clear trends from emerging breakout receivers to dependable veterans maintaining high-volume roles, as well as players experiencing a drastic increase in targets from the previous week. If you missed last week’s target report, you can check it out right here.

Mason Taylor Leads TEs In  Week 5 with 12 Targets

New York Jets TE Mason Taylor saw a massive jump in targets this week, recording a career-high 12. He’s steadily increased his target share each game, but the leap from Week 4 to Week 5 was his most significant yet. Taylor’s progression has been impressive, from just 1 target in Week 1, to 2 in Week 2, 6 in Week 3, 7 in Week 4, and finally 12 in Week 5.

Rounding out the Top 5 Target leaders in week 5:

Jake Tonges 11

Dallas Goedert 9

Jake Ferguson 9

David Njoku 9

Stefon Diggs Leads WRs With 12 Targets

Stefon Diggs recorded his highest target share of the season in Week 5, earning 12 targets. This surpassed his previous high of seven, which he reached in both Week 1 and Week 4. It also marked his highest target total since Week 3 of 2024, when he was with the Houston Texans.

10 other players had 10+ targets in week 5:

Puka Nacua 12

Chris Olave 11

Deebo Samuel Jr. 11

Justin Jefferson 11

Kendrick Bourne 11

Devonta Smith 10

Jamarr Chase 10

Garrett Wilson 10

Courtland Sutton 10

Calvin Ridley 10

Puka Nacua Leads WRs Overall With 62 Targets

Puka Nacua leads all NFL wide receivers in targets by a wide margin, averaging 12.4 targets per game. The next closest is Chris Olave, who averages 10.8 targets per game. They are the only two receivers in the league averaging 10 or more targets per game this season.

11 other players have 40+ this season:

Chris Olave 54

Garret Wilson 48

Davante Adams 46

Ja'Marr Chase 45

Keenan Allen 44

Tetairoa Mcmillan 43

Jaxon Smith- Njigba 43

Justin Jefferson 42

Quentin Johnston 41

Amon Ra St. Brown 41

Marquise Brown 40

Jake Ferguson Leads TEs with 48 Targets

Jake Ferguson leads all NFL tight ends in targets with 48 and is averaging 9.6 targets per game this season with the Cowboys 

Rounding Out The Top 5 Targets Leaders:

Trey McBride 42

Juwan Johnson 35

Tyler Warren 31

Travis Kelce 30

David Njoku 30

