Week 6 Target Report: Drake London Sees Massive Target Share
We’re heading into Week 7 of the NFL and fantasy football season, and Week 6 gave us plenty to track in terms of target share. There were clear risers and fallers, as well as players poised to climb the leaderboards thanks to injuries to star players. If you missed last week’s Target Report, you can check it out here. Let’s dive into this week’s edition.
Drake London Leads Wide Receivers In Week 6 With 16 Targets
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London dominated the NFL in target share with 16 targets in Week 6, coming off a bye week. He currently ranks 7th among wide receivers with 53 total targets, but he sits 3rd in the league in average targets per game at 10.6, trailing only Puka Nacua and Chris Olave. With Nacua sidelined this week due to an ankle injury and Olave’s history of injuries, it may only be a matter of time before London claims the top spot in targets.
8 other WRs saw 10 + targets in week 6, they were:
Drake London 16
Jerry Jeudy 13
Jaxon Smith- Njigba 13
Ja'Marr Chase 12
George Pickens 11
Chris Olave 10
Brian Thomas Jr. 10
Amon- Ra St. Brown 10
Zay Flowers 10
Puka Nacua Still Leads The League In Targets, But Not for Long
Puka Nacua currently leads all wide receivers and the entire league with 65 targets. However, he suffered an ankle injury in Week 6, which could sideline him for multiple weeks, opening the door for other receivers to claim the top spot.
The rest of the top WR target leaders:
Chris Olave 64
Ja'Marr Chase 57
Garrett Wilson 56
Jaxon Smith- Njigba 56
Davante Adams 55
Drake London 53
Keenan Allen 51
Amon- Ra St. Brown 51
Dallas Goedert And Trey McBride Pace The Top TEs In Week 6
Both Dallas Goedert and Trey McBride saw 11 targets in Week 6. For Goedert, this marked a season high, surpassing his previous peak of 9 targets in Week 5. He appears to be trending upward, as his 20 combined targets over the last two weeks exceed the 13 combined targets he recorded over the prior three weeks. As for McBride, he tied his season high with 11 targets, a mark he also reached in Week 4.
These TEs round out the top 5 target leaders in week 6:
Harold Fanin Jr. 10
Tyler Warren 9
Oronde Gadsden II 8
McBride Passes Ferguson For The TE Targets Lead
In Week 6, Trey McBride overtook Jake Ferguson for the lead in tight end targets, a spot Ferguson had held since Week 2. Ferguson recorded just 3 targets this week, giving McBride the opportunity to surpass him. McBride now averages 8.8 targets per game with 53 total, while Ferguson averages 8.5 with 51 total.
Rounding Out The Top 5 TE Target Leaders:
Tyler Warren 40
Harold Fanin Jr. 38
Travis Kelce 37
Juwan Johnson 37