Week 6 Updated Fantasy Football Rankings For All Positions: Jalen Hurts, And Marvin Harrison Jr. Shake Things Up

It's Friday, and our sixth fantasy football Sunday is just around the corner. We now have to lock in our lineups. That's why we are here to help you do just that with our updated rankings. Aside from potential injury news, these are our final rankings for the week. These are our updated fantasy football rankings for every position in Week 6.

Quarterbacks

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

We had to remove Hurts from our rankings this week because he has been ruled out due to a blood clot. In his absence, we have added Tanner McKee to the rankings, whom we expect to serve as the starting quarterback in Week 6.

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes dropped two spots in our rankings from earlier in the week. This is because it looks like Rashee Rice is trending toward not playing this week. He's still our QB5, so we think he will be fine, but losing his WR1 does cause a slight dip in the rankings for Mahomes.

Running Backs

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Henderson went from completely out of our rankings to a low-end RB1 in Week 6. That's how crazy his injury arc has been this week. He went from a potential stint on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain to practicing and being on track to play. You should still continue to monitor him up until game time this week.

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

This backfield is a disaster this week. It looks like Judkins will miss Week 6, but he still has an outside shot to play as of writing this.

Raheim Sanders was a popular waiver target early in the week before being placed on IR. Speaking of IR, Dylan Sampson has had his 21-day practice window and has a chance to play this week. If everyone misses, Jaleel McLaughlin looks to have the upper hand over Audric Estime for the lead-back role. Stay tuned on this one.

Wide Receivers

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Houston Texans

All eyes will be on Harrison this week in his first game with the Texans. The team has announced that he will play, but we still don't know how much. While we have him ranked as our WR37, understand that he has a lot more upside than that, but he also has a much lower floor.

Tight Ends

TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

If there is one tight end outside of our TE1s that we think could end up finishing as a TE1 this week, it's Freiermuth. With all the injuries to the Steelers' pass-catchers, we expect Aaron Rodgers to lean on his big tight end.

Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 6

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