Week 7 Target Report: Ja'Marr Chase Erupts For Target Lead

Week 7 featured a significant target share for several players, with none bigger than Ja’Marr Chase.

As we head into Week 8, it’s worth reviewing the Week 7 target leaders, as wide receivers and tight ends were busy throughout the week. Several players saw double-digit target shares, with Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase leading the way with over 20 targets. If you missed last week’s target report, you can check it out here to see who rose and who fell. Now, let’s dive into this week’s edition.

Ja'Marr Chase Leads WRs In Week 7 With 23 Targets

Ja’Marr Chase had a stellar performance in Week 7, recording 16 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown. He also had a historic target share, with 23 targets—tying for the third-most in a single game. This ranks behind Brandon Marshall’s 28 targets in 2009 and Chris Chambers’ 26 in 2005, and is tied with Garrett Wilson in 2024, Antonio Brown in 2015, Jason Witten in 2012, and Roddy White in 2010, all of whom also had 23 targets.

A whopping 19 other players saw 10+ targets in week 7; they were:

Ladd McConkey 15


Keenan Allen 14


Travis Hunter 14


Jaxon Smith-Njigba 14


Wan'Dale Robinson 12


Emeka Egbuka 12


Jordan Addison 12


Devonta Smith 11


Xavier Legette 11


Alec Pierce 10


Tee Higgins 10


Drake London 10


Parker Washington 10


Amon-Ra St. Brown 10


Nico Collins 10


Troy Franklin 10


Courtland Sutton 10


Justin Jefferson 10


Rashee Rice 10

Chase Takes Over The Season-Long Target Lead

Not only did Chase lead in Week 7, but, as predicted in last week’s article, he also passed Puka Nacua for the league lead in targets. Puka had topped the league through six weeks with 65 targets but missed Week 7 due to injury, opening the door for Chase to take the lead.

The rest of the top 5 target leaders:

Chris Olave 71

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 70

Keenan Allen 65

Drake London 63

Davante Adams 63

Trey McBride Paces TEs In Week 7

Trey McBride led all tight ends in targets in Week 7 with 13. This marked the third time this season he has reached double-digit targets, having also recorded 11 in Weeks 4 and 6.

These TEs round out the top 5 target leaders in week 7:

Kyle Pitts 10

Tucker Kraft 10

Dalton Shultz 10

Cade Otton 9

T.J. Hockenson 9

Oronde Gadsden II 9

McBride Still Holds Season-Long Target Lead For TEs

Overall this season, McBride leads all tight ends with 66 targets. He is averaging 9.4 targets per game and has recorded at least seven targets in all seven games he has played

Rounding Out The Top 5 TE Target Leaders:

Jake Ferguson 58

Tyler Warren 45

Juwan Johnson 44

Harold Fannin Jr. 43

