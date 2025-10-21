Week 7 Target Report: Ja'Marr Chase Erupts For Target Lead
As we head into Week 8, it’s worth reviewing the Week 7 target leaders, as wide receivers and tight ends were busy throughout the week. Several players saw double-digit target shares, with Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase leading the way with over 20 targets. If you missed last week’s target report, you can check it out here to see who rose and who fell. Now, let’s dive into this week’s edition.
Ja'Marr Chase Leads WRs In Week 7 With 23 Targets
Ja’Marr Chase had a stellar performance in Week 7, recording 16 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown. He also had a historic target share, with 23 targets—tying for the third-most in a single game. This ranks behind Brandon Marshall’s 28 targets in 2009 and Chris Chambers’ 26 in 2005, and is tied with Garrett Wilson in 2024, Antonio Brown in 2015, Jason Witten in 2012, and Roddy White in 2010, all of whom also had 23 targets.
A whopping 19 other players saw 10+ targets in week 7; they were:
Ladd McConkey 15
Keenan Allen 14
Travis Hunter 14
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 14
Wan'Dale Robinson 12
Emeka Egbuka 12
Jordan Addison 12
Devonta Smith 11
Xavier Legette 11
Alec Pierce 10
Tee Higgins 10
Drake London 10
Parker Washington 10
Amon-Ra St. Brown 10
Nico Collins 10
Troy Franklin 10
Courtland Sutton 10
Justin Jefferson 10
Rashee Rice 10
Chase Takes Over The Season-Long Target Lead
Not only did Chase lead in Week 7, but, as predicted in last week’s article, he also passed Puka Nacua for the league lead in targets. Puka had topped the league through six weeks with 65 targets but missed Week 7 due to injury, opening the door for Chase to take the lead.
The rest of the top 5 target leaders:
Chris Olave 71
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 70
Keenan Allen 65
Drake London 63
Davante Adams 63
Trey McBride Paces TEs In Week 7
Trey McBride led all tight ends in targets in Week 7 with 13. This marked the third time this season he has reached double-digit targets, having also recorded 11 in Weeks 4 and 6.
These TEs round out the top 5 target leaders in week 7:
Kyle Pitts 10
Tucker Kraft 10
Dalton Shultz 10
Cade Otton 9
T.J. Hockenson 9
Oronde Gadsden II 9
McBride Still Holds Season-Long Target Lead For TEs
Overall this season, McBride leads all tight ends with 66 targets. He is averaging 9.4 targets per game and has recorded at least seven targets in all seven games he has played
Rounding Out The Top 5 TE Target Leaders:
Jake Ferguson 58
Tyler Warren 45
Juwan Johnson 44
Harold Fannin Jr. 43