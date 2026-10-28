Week 8 Fantasy Football D/ST Rankings: A Potential Jonathan Taylor Trade Impacts Our Top Spot

While the vast majority of attention in fantasy football goes to the offensive side of the ball, we still have to pay some attention to defense and special teams. Some of us pay a ton of attention to defense when we play in the significantly more fun IDP leagues, but here we will simply be focusing on leagues that only start a D/ST.

Defense And Special Teams

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jags have a strong defense and should beat up on the Indianapolis Colts, who are in a free fall. There is even a chance that Jonathan Taylor is traded prior to Week 8 or is benched if he is in trade discussions. Indy is a disaster, and the Jags D/ST should take full advantage.

Los Angeles Rams

Anyone playing against Justin Herbert and the disastrous Chargers' offense was bound to be near the top of the rankings. That's why the Rams come in as our D/ST2 overall. Everyone on the Chargers offense has been terrible, but while people will make every excuse in the book for Herbert, he is at the heart of the issues in Los Angeles and has been for years.

Kansas City Chiefs

We are four spots ahead of ECR (expert consensus rankings) on Kansas City. They are facing off against a Denver Broncos offense that just hasn't been very good this season. There is also a chance that Jaylen Waddle could miss this game or be limited, which that team does not need. The Chiefs' defense is better than it gets credit for, and the Broncos offense is worse than many people realize.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are another team we are four spots ahead of ECR on. This simply comes down to them having the best defense in the NFL. Sure, they have a tough matchup against the Detroit Lions, but they are too good to drop any lower than the D/ST7 spot. This is one of the rare defenses that we are holding onto and plugging into our lineups every week this season.

D/ST Rankings: Week 8

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