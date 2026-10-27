Week 8 Fantasy Football Top Waiver Wire Targets For Every Position: Antonio Williams And Jonah Coleman Lead The Way

Week 7 is over, and it's on to Week 8. The first step towards next week is the waiver wire. We are going to find some key players who can help you win this week and beyond that. These are our top waiver wire options at every position for Week 8.

QB Geno Smith, New York Jets

In what may come as a shock to some, I'm not super high on the quarterback who just lost to the Miami Dolphins. Smith might not be one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Nevertheless, the Jets suddenly have a ton of talented weapons in their passing attack, and they have a matchup they should be able to exploit this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Smith will have Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr, Adonai Mitchell, Mason Taylor, Kenyon Sadiq, and most likely Breece Hall at his disposal in Week 8. They will be taking on a Raiders' defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. This is only a one-week pickup, but Smith should be scooped up off waivers if you need a quarterback to start this week.

RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

We have been projecting Coleman to take over this backfield and potentially become a league winner since the offseason. That process began in Week 7.

Coleman led the Broncos' backfield on Sunday, playing on 49% of the offensive snaps. He also carried the ball a team-high nine times. Not only did he see the majority of the volume, but he was also the most efficient back on the team.

Coleman averaged 6.0 yards per carry while JK Dobbins averaged just 3.8 yards per carry and RJ Harvey 2.0 yards per carry. It was clear who the best back was in Week 7.

WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

In Week 6, prior to the Commanders' Week 7 bye, we saw Terry McLaurin go down with a season-ending knee injury. That opens the door for Williams to step into a much larger role. He is already leading their wide receivers in snaps this season, and that role is only going to grow.

Stefon Diggs should still be considered their WR1, but at 32 years old, his snap count and production have come down. Williams should lead this team in snaps and volume. The third-round rookie should step in as a starter ahead of Treylon Burks, who should also see an increased role in the passing attack.

TE Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins returned from their bye week on Sunday and seemed determined to make Dulcich a key piece in their passing attack. While their offense is still bad, they seem to be figuring some things out, and Malik Willis looked much better in Week 7 than he had in his first five games.

Coming off a win, getting Dulcich involved could be a part of the game plan moving forward. They lack weapons, so he could legitimately be one of the top targets in the offense. In Week 7, he caught all five of his targets for a team-high 86 yards. He is a sneaky good pickup this week and could have fantasy value for the remainder of the season.

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