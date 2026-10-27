Ollie Gordon, Jordan Mason, And More Must-Start Fantasy Football Running Backs For Week 8

Week 8 is here, and it's time to get those fantasy football lineups set. It's going to be a tricky week when it comes to the running backs because we have some tough matchups and a lot of backfields changing.

That's why we are here to help you make sure you get your stars into your lineups. These are our must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 8.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

It seems like Stevenson has reestablished himself as the clear RB1 in New England after TreVeyon Henderson struggled with fumbles and injured his ankle. We have no reason to believe that will change this week, and he's a great start against the Miami Dolphins this week.

Miami is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season, and we have no reason to believe that they will be able to stop Stevenson. He should be in your lineups this week, and Henderson should garner some flex consideration.

RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

Gordon was always a better player than Jaylen Wright, but we did not expect that the team would give Gordon this kind of bell-cow role, and we also didn't anticipate this rushing attack as a whole holding much value.

Nevertheless, Gordon has been a tremendous fantasy option. He has now scored a touchdown in four consecutive games and has rushed for 291 yards over the past three games. Gordon is averaging an impressive 4.7 yards per carry this season.

We are starting him this week against the Patriots. We've seen him light it up in two bottom-four matchups against the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals, so we certainly aren't afraid of the Patriots.

RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Mason returned this week and immediately took over the starting role in Minnesota, playing on 64% of the offensive snaps while Aaron Jones played on just 25%. He also out-carried Jones 15 to 8 and saw two targets to Jones's one. There is no question about who the starter is, and now Jones is dealing with a minor injury.

It doesn't sound like Jones will miss Week 8, but even being banged up could cost him some opportunities. We are rolling with Mason this week against a bad Detroit Lions defense.

RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

Coleman is another running back who returned from injured reserve last week and seemed to take over this backfield. Both JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey took a back seat to him as he dominated both carries and efficiency.

The Broncos' rushing attack has been bad this season, but Coleman came in and averaged 6.0 yards per carry on nine carries, while Dobbins averaged just 3.8 and RJ Harvey 2.0. Coleman's role is going to continue to grow, and we are going to trust him this week despite a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

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