Week 8 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Tyler Warren Returns With A Bang And Mason Taylor Becomes Relevant

We've made it to Week 8, and the tight ends have been the most intriguing position of the year. We knew this was one of the most talented tight end groups we've ever seen, but it hasn't played out quite like we've expected. Some stars have emerged while other projected stars have fallen off. It's been interesting to watch.

Nevertheless, there is a ton of talent at the position, and we have a lot more options than we are used to. These are our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 8.

Tight Ends

TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

McBride continues to be our top fantasy tight end this week. He once again comes in just ahead of Brock Bowers, as he has in most weeks this season. We expect another massive game out of him in Week 8.

TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Warren is in our rankings, and he is a TE1 in our TE9 overall spot. Obviously, these rankings will be adjusted later in the week if he's not able to practice and doesn't like he'll be able to return from his groin injury this week. This is a situation we will have to monitor throughout the week, but this is where we have him at for now.

TE Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

It felt like the Dolphins figured something out during their bye week. Malik Willis looked much better than he had before the bye, and Dulcich was much more involved in the offense. After getting a win on the road over the New York Jets, we'd expect them to feature Dulcich more moving forward, including this week. He's a solid weapon in an offense in desperate need of weapons.

TE Mason Taylor, New York Jets

It looked like Kenyon Sadiq was in the process of making Taylor obsolete, but now it seems like the exact opposite has happened. Taylor is now a legitimate TE2 with TE1 upside, while Sadiq is an afterthought who has no business even being stashed on a roster. It will be interesting to see how the Jets tight ends play out over the back half of the season.

Tight End Rankings: Week 8

More Fantasy Sports On SI News